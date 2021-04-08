Global Cellular Analysis Market: Snapshot

The compositional, genetic, or functional heterogeneousness between diseased and healthy tissues is one of the key challenges faced by the field of drug development and discovery. The lack of knowledge in this field challenges the development of accurate disease models that can be used for drug development, can lead to misinterpretation of the levels of biomarkers, and responses of patients to specific therapies.

The complex nature of heterogeneous tissues has encouraged the development of several tools for the analysis of single cell. A number of such tools, for applications such as transcriptomic analysis, cell genomic analysis, and multiplex proteomic analysis have surfaced in the global market in the past few years and continue to be used at an enormous pace across a number of applications, especially in the field of drug development and discovery.

There has been significant advancements in the functionality and level of accuracy of cell analysis tools and companies are increasingly investing in research and development activities to introduce more accurate tools. The competitive landscape and the variety of products that the market has to offer are changing at a rapid pace and a number of new technologies capable of comprehensively analyzing cells at a molecular-level are expected to hit the market in the next few years. Even at present, several cellular analysis technologies exist that can assay for a large number of cell surface markets and secreted proteins. The cellular analysis market is expected to expand at a promising pace in the next few years as well, thanks to the rising investments from across the globe.

Cellular Analysis Market: Overview

Cellular analysis technology has wide applications in cell identification, target identification and validation, and cell counting. The technology is widely used in analysis of cell interaction, cell proliferation, cell structure, cell viability, and cell signaling/cell transduction. Prominent applications of cellular analysis include its uses in various phases of the drug discovery process, oncology, blood cell analysis, and toxicity testing. Increased applications of cellular analysis in understanding the development processes of various cells types occupies a seminal role in the discovery of personalized medicine and in finding potential treatment of different diseases, which has offered momentum to the cellular analysis market growth.

The cellular analysis market is anticipated to witness significant growth opportunities along the forecast period. General rise in healthcare spending, coupled with increasing corporate funding for cell-based researches, has boosted the growth of the market across various regions. Cell identification is one of the key applications of cellular analysis and helps in the identification of blood cells based on their size and morphology; this helps in tumor detection. Along with other target identification technologies, the high-content screening in cellular analysis technology helps in getting accurate information on drug toxicity and hence facilitates drug discovery.

The report cellular analysis market provides the market share and size of key application segments in different countries across key regions. The research analysis provides in-depth analysis into major drivers and market challenges, current and emerging trends, and technological advances in life sciences, new product launches, and the factors shaping the competitive landscape of the cellular analysis market. The insights offered in the report help new and established players devise impactful strategies to strengthen their market presence.

Cellular Analysis Market: Key Drivers, Opportunities, and Challenges

The cellular analysis market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increased corporate funding for cell-based research activities, and the increasing number of patients suffering from cancer. Furthermore, technological advancements in cellular analysis instruments, combined with potential developments in life-sciences industry related to drug discovery, are the crucial factors boosting the cellular analysis market.

However, the high costs of installing cell analysis systems, coupled with substantial investments required for cell-based researches for oncology and drug discovery, are likely to hinder the growth of the cellular analysis market. In addition, the ethical concerns related to embryonic stem cell research along with stringent regulations for the approval of new cellular analysis systems are major challenges faced by the market players. On the other hand, automation in oncology and the emergence of contract research organizations offering high-content screening services, combined with a large untapped market in the Asia Pacific region, are expected to create promising growth opportunities for the cellular analysis market players.

Cellular Analysis Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, North America, Europe, and Asia occupy a major share in the cellular analysis market. North America is a prominent region for growth, led by technological advancements in cellular analysis systems and considerable funding by the different governments and private players. Asia Pacific is fast emerging as a promising region to create new revenue streams for market players. A large part of untapped markets in countries such as India, Japan, and China, combined with the increasing government support for cancer and stem cell research, are the crucial factors fuelling the growth of the cellular analysis market in the region.

Cellular Analysis Market: Competitive Landscape

The research study provides an extensive analysis of the key offerings of the market players and the strategies adopted by them to strengthen their market share. Companies in the cellular analysis market actively launch new products, enter into partnerships and agreements, and make acquisitions to consolidate their market presence. Prominent players operating in the cellular analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Beckman Coulter Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Tecan Group Ltd., Nikon Corporation, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

