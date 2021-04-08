Catheter is a thin tube made from medical grade materials serving a broad range of functions. These are medical devices that can be inserted in the body to treat diseases or perform a surgical procedure. They form an inseparable part of diagnostics and treatment of the millions of patients that are suffering from chronic diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and all urinary diseases. These tube are used for minimally invasive surgeries, hence are less painful and require less recovery time.

High demand for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to boost the market growth for catheters. The market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, the growing prevalence of urinary incontinence, rise in number of surgical. The emerging countries are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the catheters market.

The “Global Catheters Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global catheters market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, gender, type, end users and geography. The catheters market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the catheters market.

Key Players Influencing the Market are

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated., Cook Group, PACIFIC HOSPITAL SUPPLY CO. LTD., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Cardinal Health., and C. R. Bard, Inc. among others.

The catheters market is segmented on the basis of product, gender, type, and end users. The catheters market by product can be segmented as, cardiovascular catheters, intravenous catheters, urology catheters, specialty catheters, neurovascular catheters. The segment of cardiovascular catheters is further classified into, intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) catheters, percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheters, electrophysiology catheters, PTCA balloon catheters, and others segment. The segment intravenous catheters are classified into peripheral catheters, short catheter, and central venous catheters. The urology catheters are classified as peritoneal catheter, intermittent catheters, external catheter, and hemodialysis catheter. Based on gender, the market is segmented as male catheter and female catheters. On the type basis, the market is segmented as, coated urinary catheters, and uncoated urinary catheters. On the market based on end users, the market is classified as, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, dialysis centers, and other applications.

The catheters market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global catheters market based on product, gender, type, and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The catheters market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information on the key player’s related business processes that value the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide a special section regarding the COVID-19 situation.

The catheters market report also includes the profiles of key catheters manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

