Los Angeles, United States, April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market.

The research report on the global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Leading Players

Magneti Marelli, MACK TRUCKS, Allison Transmission, Shaanxi Fast Gear, Detroit Diesel Corporation, AB Volvo, Eaton, ZF Friedrichshafen, WABCO, Aisin World Corp. of America, FCA US LLC

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Segmentation by Product

4-speed, 6-speed, 8-speed

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Segmentation by Application

Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market?

How will the global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Overview

1.1 Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Product Overview

1.2 Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 4-speed

1.2.2 6-speed

1.2.3 8-speed

1.3 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) by Application

4.1 Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) by Country

5.1 North America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) by Country

6.1 Europe Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) by Country

8.1 Latin America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Business

10.1 Magneti Marelli

10.1.1 Magneti Marelli Corporation Information

10.1.2 Magneti Marelli Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Magneti Marelli Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Magneti Marelli Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Products Offered

10.1.5 Magneti Marelli Recent Development

10.2 MACK TRUCKS

10.2.1 MACK TRUCKS Corporation Information

10.2.2 MACK TRUCKS Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 MACK TRUCKS Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Magneti Marelli Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Products Offered

10.2.5 MACK TRUCKS Recent Development

10.3 Allison Transmission

10.3.1 Allison Transmission Corporation Information

10.3.2 Allison Transmission Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Allison Transmission Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Allison Transmission Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Products Offered

10.3.5 Allison Transmission Recent Development

10.4 Shaanxi Fast Gear

10.4.1 Shaanxi Fast Gear Corporation Information

10.4.2 Shaanxi Fast Gear Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Shaanxi Fast Gear Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Shaanxi Fast Gear Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Products Offered

10.4.5 Shaanxi Fast Gear Recent Development

10.5 Detroit Diesel Corporation

10.5.1 Detroit Diesel Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Detroit Diesel Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Detroit Diesel Corporation Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Detroit Diesel Corporation Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Products Offered

10.5.5 Detroit Diesel Corporation Recent Development

10.6 AB Volvo

10.6.1 AB Volvo Corporation Information

10.6.2 AB Volvo Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 AB Volvo Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 AB Volvo Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Products Offered

10.6.5 AB Volvo Recent Development

10.7 Eaton

10.7.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.7.2 Eaton Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Eaton Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Eaton Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Products Offered

10.7.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.8 ZF Friedrichshafen

10.8.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Corporation Information

10.8.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Products Offered

10.8.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development

10.9 WABCO

10.9.1 WABCO Corporation Information

10.9.2 WABCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 WABCO Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 WABCO Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Products Offered

10.9.5 WABCO Recent Development

10.10 Aisin World Corp. of America

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Aisin World Corp. of America Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Aisin World Corp. of America Recent Development

10.11 FCA US LLC

10.11.1 FCA US LLC Corporation Information

10.11.2 FCA US LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 FCA US LLC Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 FCA US LLC Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Products Offered

10.11.5 FCA US LLC Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Distributors

12.3 Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

