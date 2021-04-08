The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, growing geriatric population and increasing rate of obesity. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to High cost of diabetes care devices and increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes.

Obesity is one of the major problem and the biggest concern in all the countries across the region. Currently, more than one in two adults and nearly one in six children are obese. Overweight and obesity is the abnormal or excessive fat accumulation in the body leading to impaired health. According to the MoHFW, Government of India, in India is approx. 60 million adults with diabetes (7.8% of the population), of which more than 30 million are undiagnosed or untreated anticipated in 2015. Thus, there is higher increasing risk of developing complications and premature mortality.

Request For Sample Reports @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005744/

Company Profiles

BD

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Baxter

Smith Medical

Moog Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Insulet corporation

Obesity plays a major role in increasing diabetes among the population across the region. Physical activity is important to maintain the blood glucose level. Lack of exercise and unhealthy diet such as diet high in fat and calories increase the risk for the development of obesity and diabetes, cardiovascular disease (CVD), chronic respiratory illnesses, and diet-related cancers. According the data of National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, in 2015-2016, the obesity rate between the youth of the age group between 2 to 19 is 18.5%. The rate varies among different age groups, with rates rising along with age. While overall obesity rates remain higher than they were a generation ago. Lack of exercise, unhealthy diet, and rapid growth in the obese population is expected to increase the susceptibility of diabetes among population in the region.

China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region owing to investments by Chinese government in healthcare system and rising incidence of cancer in the country. Moreover, China’s changing medical device exports have increased the production of the medical devices in the country is expected to fuel the growth of infusion pumps market in the China. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

You Can Buy This Report from [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005744/

ASIA PACIFIC INFUSION PUMPS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Ambulatory Pumps

Enteral Pumps Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pumps Insulin Pumps



Volumetric Pumps

Smart Pumps Elastomeric Pumps



Syringe Pumps

Accessories

By Application

Diabetes

Chemotherapy

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Pediatrics

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare

By Geography

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]