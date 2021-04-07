“
The report titled Global Wet Strength Agent Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wet Strength Agent market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wet Strength Agent market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wet Strength Agent market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wet Strength Agent market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wet Strength Agent report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wet Strength Agent report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wet Strength Agent market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wet Strength Agent market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wet Strength Agent market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wet Strength Agent market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wet Strength Agent market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Solenis, Kurita, BASF, SEIKO PMC CORPORATION, CP Kelco, Arakawa Chemical Industries,Ltd., BIP (Oldbury) Ltd, HarperLove, USK KIMYA A.S., Taoka Chemical Co., Ltd., K-TECH (INDIA) LIMITED., Bodo Moller Chemie Group, Chang Chun Group, Shandong Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd.
Market Segmentation by Product: PAE-Resins
Urea Formaldehyde Resins
Melamine Formaldehyde Resins
Glyoxal Resins
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Sanitary Tissues
Paper Currency
Packaging Application
Others
The Wet Strength Agent Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wet Strength Agent market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wet Strength Agent market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Wet Strength Agent market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wet Strength Agent industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Wet Strength Agent market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Wet Strength Agent market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wet Strength Agent market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Wet Strength Agent Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Wet Strength Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PAE-Resins
1.2.3 Urea Formaldehyde Resins
1.2.4 Melamine Formaldehyde Resins
1.2.5 Glyoxal Resins
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Wet Strength Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Sanitary Tissues
1.3.3 Paper Currency
1.3.4 Packaging Application
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Wet Strength Agent Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Wet Strength Agent Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Wet Strength Agent Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wet Strength Agent Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Wet Strength Agent Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Wet Strength Agent Industry Trends
2.4.2 Wet Strength Agent Market Drivers
2.4.3 Wet Strength Agent Market Challenges
2.4.4 Wet Strength Agent Market Restraints
3 Global Wet Strength Agent Sales
3.1 Global Wet Strength Agent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Wet Strength Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Wet Strength Agent Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Wet Strength Agent Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Wet Strength Agent Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Wet Strength Agent Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Wet Strength Agent Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Wet Strength Agent Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Wet Strength Agent Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Wet Strength Agent Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Wet Strength Agent Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Wet Strength Agent Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wet Strength Agent Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Wet Strength Agent Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Wet Strength Agent Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wet Strength Agent Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Wet Strength Agent Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Wet Strength Agent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Wet Strength Agent Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Wet Strength Agent Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Wet Strength Agent Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Wet Strength Agent Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Wet Strength Agent Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Wet Strength Agent Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Wet Strength Agent Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Wet Strength Agent Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Wet Strength Agent Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Wet Strength Agent Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Wet Strength Agent Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Wet Strength Agent Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Wet Strength Agent Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Wet Strength Agent Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Wet Strength Agent Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Wet Strength Agent Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Wet Strength Agent Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Wet Strength Agent Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Wet Strength Agent Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Wet Strength Agent Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Wet Strength Agent Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Wet Strength Agent Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Wet Strength Agent Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Wet Strength Agent Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Wet Strength Agent Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Wet Strength Agent Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Wet Strength Agent Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Wet Strength Agent Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Wet Strength Agent Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Wet Strength Agent Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Wet Strength Agent Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Wet Strength Agent Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Wet Strength Agent Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Wet Strength Agent Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Wet Strength Agent Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Wet Strength Agent Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Wet Strength Agent Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Wet Strength Agent Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Wet Strength Agent Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Wet Strength Agent Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Wet Strength Agent Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Wet Strength Agent Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Wet Strength Agent Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Wet Strength Agent Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Wet Strength Agent Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 China Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Wet Strength Agent Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Wet Strength Agent Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Wet Strength Agent Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Wet Strength Agent Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Wet Strength Agent Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Wet Strength Agent Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Wet Strength Agent Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Wet Strength Agent Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Wet Strength Agent Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wet Strength Agent Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Wet Strength Agent Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wet Strength Agent Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Wet Strength Agent Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wet Strength Agent Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Wet Strength Agent Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Wet Strength Agent Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Wet Strength Agent Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Solenis
12.1.1 Solenis Corporation Information
12.1.2 Solenis Overview
12.1.3 Solenis Wet Strength Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Solenis Wet Strength Agent Products and Services
12.1.5 Solenis Wet Strength Agent SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Solenis Recent Developments
12.2 Kurita
12.2.1 Kurita Corporation Information
12.2.2 Kurita Overview
12.2.3 Kurita Wet Strength Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Kurita Wet Strength Agent Products and Services
12.2.5 Kurita Wet Strength Agent SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Kurita Recent Developments
12.3 BASF
12.3.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.3.2 BASF Overview
12.3.3 BASF Wet Strength Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 BASF Wet Strength Agent Products and Services
12.3.5 BASF Wet Strength Agent SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 BASF Recent Developments
12.4 SEIKO PMC CORPORATION
12.4.1 SEIKO PMC CORPORATION Corporation Information
12.4.2 SEIKO PMC CORPORATION Overview
12.4.3 SEIKO PMC CORPORATION Wet Strength Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 SEIKO PMC CORPORATION Wet Strength Agent Products and Services
12.4.5 SEIKO PMC CORPORATION Wet Strength Agent SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 SEIKO PMC CORPORATION Recent Developments
12.5 CP Kelco
12.5.1 CP Kelco Corporation Information
12.5.2 CP Kelco Overview
12.5.3 CP Kelco Wet Strength Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 CP Kelco Wet Strength Agent Products and Services
12.5.5 CP Kelco Wet Strength Agent SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 CP Kelco Recent Developments
12.6 Arakawa Chemical Industries,Ltd.
12.6.1 Arakawa Chemical Industries,Ltd. Corporation Information
12.6.2 Arakawa Chemical Industries,Ltd. Overview
12.6.3 Arakawa Chemical Industries,Ltd. Wet Strength Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Arakawa Chemical Industries,Ltd. Wet Strength Agent Products and Services
12.6.5 Arakawa Chemical Industries,Ltd. Wet Strength Agent SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Arakawa Chemical Industries,Ltd. Recent Developments
12.7 BIP (Oldbury) Ltd
12.7.1 BIP (Oldbury) Ltd Corporation Information
12.7.2 BIP (Oldbury) Ltd Overview
12.7.3 BIP (Oldbury) Ltd Wet Strength Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 BIP (Oldbury) Ltd Wet Strength Agent Products and Services
12.7.5 BIP (Oldbury) Ltd Wet Strength Agent SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 BIP (Oldbury) Ltd Recent Developments
12.8 HarperLove
12.8.1 HarperLove Corporation Information
12.8.2 HarperLove Overview
12.8.3 HarperLove Wet Strength Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 HarperLove Wet Strength Agent Products and Services
12.8.5 HarperLove Wet Strength Agent SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 HarperLove Recent Developments
12.9 USK KIMYA A.S.
12.9.1 USK KIMYA A.S. Corporation Information
12.9.2 USK KIMYA A.S. Overview
12.9.3 USK KIMYA A.S. Wet Strength Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 USK KIMYA A.S. Wet Strength Agent Products and Services
12.9.5 USK KIMYA A.S. Wet Strength Agent SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 USK KIMYA A.S. Recent Developments
12.10 Taoka Chemical Co., Ltd.
12.10.1 Taoka Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.10.2 Taoka Chemical Co., Ltd. Overview
12.10.3 Taoka Chemical Co., Ltd. Wet Strength Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Taoka Chemical Co., Ltd. Wet Strength Agent Products and Services
12.10.5 Taoka Chemical Co., Ltd. Wet Strength Agent SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Taoka Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
12.11 K-TECH (INDIA) LIMITED.
12.11.1 K-TECH (INDIA) LIMITED. Corporation Information
12.11.2 K-TECH (INDIA) LIMITED. Overview
12.11.3 K-TECH (INDIA) LIMITED. Wet Strength Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 K-TECH (INDIA) LIMITED. Wet Strength Agent Products and Services
12.11.5 K-TECH (INDIA) LIMITED. Recent Developments
12.12 Bodo Moller Chemie Group
12.12.1 Bodo Moller Chemie Group Corporation Information
12.12.2 Bodo Moller Chemie Group Overview
12.12.3 Bodo Moller Chemie Group Wet Strength Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Bodo Moller Chemie Group Wet Strength Agent Products and Services
12.12.5 Bodo Moller Chemie Group Recent Developments
12.13 Chang Chun Group
12.13.1 Chang Chun Group Corporation Information
12.13.2 Chang Chun Group Overview
12.13.3 Chang Chun Group Wet Strength Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Chang Chun Group Wet Strength Agent Products and Services
12.13.5 Chang Chun Group Recent Developments
12.14 Shandong Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd.
12.14.1 Shandong Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.14.2 Shandong Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Overview
12.14.3 Shandong Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Wet Strength Agent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Shandong Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Wet Strength Agent Products and Services
12.14.5 Shandong Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Wet Strength Agent Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Wet Strength Agent Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Wet Strength Agent Production Mode & Process
13.4 Wet Strength Agent Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Wet Strength Agent Sales Channels
13.4.2 Wet Strength Agent Distributors
13.5 Wet Strength Agent Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
