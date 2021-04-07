The demand for vehicle electrification is increasingly gaining traction on account of several benefits such as lower emissions and reduced vehicle weights. In addition to this, strict environmental regulations and government initiatives are likely to support the growth of the vehicle electrification market in the coming years. North America is expected to the fastest-growing market with the rapid growth of charging infrastructure in the region.

The vehicle electrification market is expected to soar in the forecast period on account of major driving factors such as the increasing need for 48v architecture and development of newer technologies in electric vehicles. However, the higher cost may hinder the growth of the vehicle electrification market during the forecast period. On the other hand, a lucrative market opportunity for the key players lies in the electrification of commercial vehicles in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key vehicle electrification companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

Clarios (Brookfield Business Partners L.P.)

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

DENSO Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Magna International Inc.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Global Vehicle Electrification Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Electric Pumps, Electric Power Steering, Liquid Heater PTC, Electric Air Conditioner Compressor, Actuator, Alternator, Others); Degree of Hybridization (Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), ICE and Micro Hybrid Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), 48 V Vehicle); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Vehicle Electrification Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of vehicle electrification market with detailed market segmentation by product, vehicle type, degree of hybridization, and geography. The global vehicle electrification market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vehicle electrification market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global vehicle electrification market is segmented on the basis of product, vehicle type, and degree of hybridization. Based on product, the market is segmented as electric pumps, electric power steering, liquid heater PTC, electric air conditioner compressor, actuator, alternator, and others. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs). The market on the basis of the degree of hybridization is classified as Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), ICE & Micro Hybrid Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and 48 V Vehicle.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global vehicle electrification market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The vehicle electrification market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting vehicle electrification market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the xx market in these regions.

What You Can Expect from Our Report:

Vehicle Electrification Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2027 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

