According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Vaginal Specula Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Usage, Material, Application, and End User.’ The global vaginal specula market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,094.57 Mn in 2027 from US$ 801.78 Mn in 2018. The vaginal specula market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019-2027. The report presents trends predominating in the global vaginal specula market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The global vaginal specula market, based on the product type, was segmented into two blade, one blade and three blade. In 2018, the two blade segment accounted for the largest market share in the global vaginal specula market. The growth of the two blade segment is expected to grow due to rising product development that has allowed to integrate lighting in the specula that offers vide visibility to doctor to diagnose and treat in the pelvic region.

Company Profiles

Cooper Companies, Inc.

Welch Allyn (Hill Rom)

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Integra Lifesciences

Steris

Robinson Healthcare

Dynarex Corporation

OBP Medical Corporation

The significant factors fueling market growth are the rise in the number of cervical cancer incidences, rising numbers of diagnostic services for women’s health. Also, the emerging trend for the integrated centers for gynecologic oncology services is likely to have a positive influence on market growth in the coming years.

The vaginal specula market majorly consists of players such as Cooper Companies, Inc., Welch Allyn (Hill Rom), BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Integra Lifesciences, Steris, Robinson healthcare, Dynarex Corporation, and OBP Medical Corporation among others. Several companies are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in May 2017, OBP Medical, a leading global developer of self-contained, single-use, illuminating medical devices, launched a product, namely Office SPEC and ER-SPEC vaginal specula.

Strategic Insights

The companies operating in the vaginal specula market have been implementing various strategies to grow in their corresponding markets; this has, in turn, enabled them to bring various changes in the market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and acquisitions for the growth of their organizations.

Global Vaginal Specula Market – By Product Type

One Blade

Two Blade

Three Blade

Global Vaginal Specula Market – By Usage

Disposable

Reusable

Global Vaginal Specula Market – By Material

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Global Vaginal Specula Market – By Application

Surgery

Diagnosis

Global Vaginal Specula Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



