Rising application of cost efficient alpha silicon carbide fiber is projected to escalate the SiC Fiber market at a CAGR of 22.2%. Latest market study on “Global SiC Fiber Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Form (Continuous, Woven Cloth, Others), Usage (Composites, Non-Composites), End-Use Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Energy and Power, Industrial, Others)”. The global SiC Fiber market is accounted to US$ 270.0 Mn in 2018 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,571.1 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Under the form segment, the continuous fiber segment accounted for the largest share in the global SiC fiber market. The cold bars/wire rods are basically the hot bars/wire rods that are further processed. The SiC continuous fiber are materials that are industrially available with a wide range of applications in the aerospace, weaponry and nuclear environments. The SiC continuous fiber has high corrosion and heat resistance and possesses high strength. The continuous SiC fibers are developed as reinforcement of ceramic matrix composites for the high-temperature structural applications. The continuous SiC fibers contain fine filaments of ultra-fine ß-SiC crystals that are responsible for the strong particle bonding of the fiber. The continuous SiC fiber is widely used in the nuclear environment due to its chemical stability, high toughness, relatively low neutron absorption and mature fabrication technology.

Silicon carbide fiber is popularly available in two forms: beta and alpha. The beta form of silicon carbide fiber was developed in 1990 and was made commercially available at high prices. However, they are increasingly replaced by the new alpha forms of SiC Fibers. They are known for their chemical, mechanical, and thermal properties along with attractive degradation-resistant and high-temperature reinforcing ceramic, which makes them an ideal material to be used in energy, transportation, aerospace, defense, industrial and nuclear applications. The demand for alpha-SiC fibers ceramic material is rising in comparison to βbeta-SiC fibers as they offer high tensile strength and durability, lightweight, higher thermal conductivity, better resistance to corrosion, and oxidation amongst others.

