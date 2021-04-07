LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Synthetic Surfaces Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Synthetic Surfaces market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Synthetic Surfaces market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Synthetic Surfaces market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2992917/global-synthetic-surfaces-industry

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Synthetic Surfaces Market Research Report: Ten Cate (Netherlands), Shaw Sports Turf (US), FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France), CoCreation Grass (China), Polytan GmbH (Germany), Domo Sports Grass (Belgium), ACT Global Sports (US), SIS Pitches (UK), Limonta Sport (Italy), Edel Grass (Netherlands), Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland), GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia), Mondo S.p.A (Italy), Juta Grass (Czech), Condor Grass (Netherlands), Nurteks (Turkey), Taishan (China), Victoria PLC (UK), ForestGrass (China), Forbex (Argentina)

Global Synthetic Surfaces Market by Type: Tuft Grass Below 10 mm Type, Tuft Grass Above 10 and Below 25 mm Type, Tuft Grass Above 25 mm Type

Global Synthetic Surfaces Market by Application: Sports, Landscaping, Leisure, Others

The research report provides analysis based on the global Synthetic Surfaces market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Synthetic Surfaces market and according plan their further strategies.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Synthetic Surfaces market?

What will be the size of the global Synthetic Surfaces market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Synthetic Surfaces market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Synthetic Surfaces market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Synthetic Surfaces market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2992917/global-synthetic-surfaces-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Synthetic Surfaces Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Tuft Grass Below 10 mm Type

1.2.3 Tuft Grass Above 10 and Below 25 mm Type

1.2.4 Tuft Grass Above 25 mm Type

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Sports

1.3.3 Landscaping

1.3.4 Leisure

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Synthetic Surfaces Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Synthetic Surfaces Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Synthetic Surfaces Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Synthetic Surfaces Industry Trends

2.4.2 Synthetic Surfaces Market Drivers

2.4.3 Synthetic Surfaces Market Challenges

2.4.4 Synthetic Surfaces Market Restraints

3 Global Synthetic Surfaces Sales

3.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Synthetic Surfaces Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Synthetic Surfaces Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Synthetic Surfaces Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Synthetic Surfaces Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Synthetic Surfaces Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Synthetic Surfaces Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Synthetic Surfaces Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Synthetic Surfaces Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Synthetic Surfaces Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic Surfaces Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Synthetic Surfaces Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Synthetic Surfaces Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic Surfaces Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Synthetic Surfaces Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Synthetic Surfaces Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Synthetic Surfaces Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Synthetic Surfaces Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Synthetic Surfaces Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Synthetic Surfaces Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Synthetic Surfaces Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Synthetic Surfaces Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Synthetic Surfaces Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Synthetic Surfaces Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Synthetic Surfaces Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Synthetic Surfaces Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Synthetic Surfaces Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Synthetic Surfaces Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Synthetic Surfaces Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Synthetic Surfaces Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Synthetic Surfaces Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Synthetic Surfaces Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Synthetic Surfaces Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Synthetic Surfaces Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Synthetic Surfaces Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Synthetic Surfaces Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Synthetic Surfaces Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Synthetic Surfaces Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Surfaces Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Surfaces Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Synthetic Surfaces Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Synthetic Surfaces Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Synthetic Surfaces Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Synthetic Surfaces Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Synthetic Surfaces Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Synthetic Surfaces Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Surfaces Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Surfaces Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Surfaces Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Surfaces Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Surfaces Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Surfaces Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ten Cate (Netherlands)

12.1.1 Ten Cate (Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ten Cate (Netherlands) Overview

12.1.3 Ten Cate (Netherlands) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ten Cate (Netherlands) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.1.5 Ten Cate (Netherlands) Synthetic Surfaces SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Ten Cate (Netherlands) Recent Developments

12.2 Shaw Sports Turf (US)

12.2.1 Shaw Sports Turf (US) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Shaw Sports Turf (US) Overview

12.2.3 Shaw Sports Turf (US) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Shaw Sports Turf (US) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.2.5 Shaw Sports Turf (US) Synthetic Surfaces SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Shaw Sports Turf (US) Recent Developments

12.3 FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France)

12.3.1 FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France) Corporation Information

12.3.2 FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France) Overview

12.3.3 FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.3.5 FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France) Synthetic Surfaces SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France) Recent Developments

12.4 CoCreation Grass (China)

12.4.1 CoCreation Grass (China) Corporation Information

12.4.2 CoCreation Grass (China) Overview

12.4.3 CoCreation Grass (China) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 CoCreation Grass (China) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.4.5 CoCreation Grass (China) Synthetic Surfaces SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 CoCreation Grass (China) Recent Developments

12.5 Polytan GmbH (Germany)

12.5.1 Polytan GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Polytan GmbH (Germany) Overview

12.5.3 Polytan GmbH (Germany) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Polytan GmbH (Germany) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.5.5 Polytan GmbH (Germany) Synthetic Surfaces SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Polytan GmbH (Germany) Recent Developments

12.6 Domo Sports Grass (Belgium)

12.6.1 Domo Sports Grass (Belgium) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Domo Sports Grass (Belgium) Overview

12.6.3 Domo Sports Grass (Belgium) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Domo Sports Grass (Belgium) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.6.5 Domo Sports Grass (Belgium) Synthetic Surfaces SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Domo Sports Grass (Belgium) Recent Developments

12.7 ACT Global Sports (US)

12.7.1 ACT Global Sports (US) Corporation Information

12.7.2 ACT Global Sports (US) Overview

12.7.3 ACT Global Sports (US) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ACT Global Sports (US) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.7.5 ACT Global Sports (US) Synthetic Surfaces SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 ACT Global Sports (US) Recent Developments

12.8 SIS Pitches (UK)

12.8.1 SIS Pitches (UK) Corporation Information

12.8.2 SIS Pitches (UK) Overview

12.8.3 SIS Pitches (UK) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SIS Pitches (UK) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.8.5 SIS Pitches (UK) Synthetic Surfaces SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 SIS Pitches (UK) Recent Developments

12.9 Limonta Sport (Italy)

12.9.1 Limonta Sport (Italy) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Limonta Sport (Italy) Overview

12.9.3 Limonta Sport (Italy) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Limonta Sport (Italy) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.9.5 Limonta Sport (Italy) Synthetic Surfaces SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Limonta Sport (Italy) Recent Developments

12.10 Edel Grass (Netherlands)

12.10.1 Edel Grass (Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Edel Grass (Netherlands) Overview

12.10.3 Edel Grass (Netherlands) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Edel Grass (Netherlands) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.10.5 Edel Grass (Netherlands) Synthetic Surfaces SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Edel Grass (Netherlands) Recent Developments

12.11 Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland)

12.11.1 Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland) Overview

12.11.3 Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.11.5 Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland) Recent Developments

12.12 GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia)

12.12.1 GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia) Corporation Information

12.12.2 GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia) Overview

12.12.3 GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.12.5 GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia) Recent Developments

12.13 Mondo S.p.A (Italy)

12.13.1 Mondo S.p.A (Italy) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Mondo S.p.A (Italy) Overview

12.13.3 Mondo S.p.A (Italy) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Mondo S.p.A (Italy) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.13.5 Mondo S.p.A (Italy) Recent Developments

12.14 Juta Grass (Czech)

12.14.1 Juta Grass (Czech) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Juta Grass (Czech) Overview

12.14.3 Juta Grass (Czech) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Juta Grass (Czech) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.14.5 Juta Grass (Czech) Recent Developments

12.15 Condor Grass (Netherlands)

12.15.1 Condor Grass (Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Condor Grass (Netherlands) Overview

12.15.3 Condor Grass (Netherlands) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Condor Grass (Netherlands) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.15.5 Condor Grass (Netherlands) Recent Developments

12.16 Nurteks (Turkey)

12.16.1 Nurteks (Turkey) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Nurteks (Turkey) Overview

12.16.3 Nurteks (Turkey) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Nurteks (Turkey) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.16.5 Nurteks (Turkey) Recent Developments

12.17 Taishan (China)

12.17.1 Taishan (China) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Taishan (China) Overview

12.17.3 Taishan (China) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Taishan (China) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.17.5 Taishan (China) Recent Developments

12.18 Victoria PLC (UK)

12.18.1 Victoria PLC (UK) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Victoria PLC (UK) Overview

12.18.3 Victoria PLC (UK) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Victoria PLC (UK) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.18.5 Victoria PLC (UK) Recent Developments

12.19 ForestGrass (China)

12.19.1 ForestGrass (China) Corporation Information

12.19.2 ForestGrass (China) Overview

12.19.3 ForestGrass (China) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 ForestGrass (China) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.19.5 ForestGrass (China) Recent Developments

12.20 Forbex (Argentina)

12.20.1 Forbex (Argentina) Corporation Information

12.20.2 Forbex (Argentina) Overview

12.20.3 Forbex (Argentina) Synthetic Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Forbex (Argentina) Synthetic Surfaces Products and Services

12.20.5 Forbex (Argentina) Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Synthetic Surfaces Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Synthetic Surfaces Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Synthetic Surfaces Production Mode & Process

13.4 Synthetic Surfaces Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Synthetic Surfaces Sales Channels

13.4.2 Synthetic Surfaces Distributors

13.5 Synthetic Surfaces Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.