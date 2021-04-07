“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Solvents Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Solvents market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Solvents market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Solvents market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Solvents market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Solvents report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Solvents report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Solvents market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Solvents market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Solvents market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Solvents market.
|Solvents Market Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|BASF, Dow Chemical, Ashland, ExxonMobil, Huntsman, Arkema, LyondellBasell, BP, INEOS, Honeywell International, Solvay, Eastma Chemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Celanese, Top Solvent, BioAmber, Flotek Industries, Invista, Monument Chemical
|Solvents Market Types:
|
Green and Bio-Based Solvents
Conventional Solvents
|Solvents Market Applications:
|
Paints and Coatings
Pharmaceuticals
Printing Inks
Adhesives
Cleaning Products
Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Solvents market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Solvents market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Solvents industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Solvents market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Solvents market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solvents market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Solvents Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Solvents Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Green and Bio-Based Solvents
1.2.3 Conventional Solvents
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Solvents Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Paints and Coatings
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Printing Inks
1.3.5 Adhesives
1.3.6 Cleaning Products
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Solvents Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Solvents Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Solvents Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solvents Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Solvents Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Solvents Industry Trends
2.4.2 Solvents Market Drivers
2.4.3 Solvents Market Challenges
2.4.4 Solvents Market Restraints
3 Global Solvents Sales
3.1 Global Solvents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Solvents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Solvents Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Solvents Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Solvents Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Solvents Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Solvents Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Solvents Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Solvents Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Solvents Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Solvents Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Solvents Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Solvents Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solvents Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Solvents Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Solvents Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Solvents Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solvents Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Solvents Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Solvents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Solvents Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Solvents Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Solvents Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Solvents Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Solvents Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Solvents Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Solvents Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Solvents Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Solvents Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Solvents Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Solvents Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Solvents Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Solvents Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Solvents Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Solvents Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Solvents Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Solvents Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Solvents Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Solvents Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Solvents Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Solvents Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Solvents Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Solvents Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Solvents Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Solvents Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Solvents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Solvents Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Solvents Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Solvents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Solvents Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Solvents Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Solvents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Solvents Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Solvents Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Solvents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Solvents Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Solvents Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Solvents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Solvents Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Solvents Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Solvents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Solvents Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Solvents Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Solvents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Solvents Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Solvents Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Solvents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Solvents Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Solvents Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Solvents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Solvents Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Solvents Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Solvents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Solvents Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Solvents Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Solvents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Solvents Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Solvents Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Solvents Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Solvents Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Solvents Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Solvents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Solvents Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Solvents Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Solvents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Solvents Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Solvents Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Solvents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Solvents Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Solvents Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Solvents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Solvents Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solvents Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solvents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Solvents Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solvents Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solvents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Solvents Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Solvents Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Solvents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Solvents Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Solvents Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Solvents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 BASF
12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.1.2 BASF Overview
12.1.3 BASF Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 BASF Solvents Products and Services
12.1.5 BASF Solvents SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments
12.2 Dow Chemical
12.2.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information
12.2.2 Dow Chemical Overview
12.2.3 Dow Chemical Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Dow Chemical Solvents Products and Services
12.2.5 Dow Chemical Solvents SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Dow Chemical Recent Developments
12.3 Ashland
12.3.1 Ashland Corporation Information
12.3.2 Ashland Overview
12.3.3 Ashland Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Ashland Solvents Products and Services
12.3.5 Ashland Solvents SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Ashland Recent Developments
12.4 ExxonMobil
12.4.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information
12.4.2 ExxonMobil Overview
12.4.3 ExxonMobil Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 ExxonMobil Solvents Products and Services
12.4.5 ExxonMobil Solvents SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 ExxonMobil Recent Developments
12.5 Huntsman
12.5.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
12.5.2 Huntsman Overview
12.5.3 Huntsman Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Huntsman Solvents Products and Services
12.5.5 Huntsman Solvents SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Huntsman Recent Developments
12.6 Arkema
12.6.1 Arkema Corporation Information
12.6.2 Arkema Overview
12.6.3 Arkema Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Arkema Solvents Products and Services
12.6.5 Arkema Solvents SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Arkema Recent Developments
12.7 LyondellBasell
12.7.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information
12.7.2 LyondellBasell Overview
12.7.3 LyondellBasell Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 LyondellBasell Solvents Products and Services
12.7.5 LyondellBasell Solvents SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 LyondellBasell Recent Developments
12.8 BP
12.8.1 BP Corporation Information
12.8.2 BP Overview
12.8.3 BP Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 BP Solvents Products and Services
12.8.5 BP Solvents SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 BP Recent Developments
12.9 INEOS
12.9.1 INEOS Corporation Information
12.9.2 INEOS Overview
12.9.3 INEOS Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 INEOS Solvents Products and Services
12.9.5 INEOS Solvents SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 INEOS Recent Developments
12.10 Honeywell International
12.10.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information
12.10.2 Honeywell International Overview
12.10.3 Honeywell International Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Honeywell International Solvents Products and Services
12.10.5 Honeywell International Solvents SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Honeywell International Recent Developments
12.11 Solvay
12.11.1 Solvay Corporation Information
12.11.2 Solvay Overview
12.11.3 Solvay Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Solvay Solvents Products and Services
12.11.5 Solvay Recent Developments
12.12 Eastma Chemical
12.12.1 Eastma Chemical Corporation Information
12.12.2 Eastma Chemical Overview
12.12.3 Eastma Chemical Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Eastma Chemical Solvents Products and Services
12.12.5 Eastma Chemical Recent Developments
12.13 Chevron Phillips Chemical
12.13.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation Information
12.13.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Overview
12.13.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Solvents Products and Services
12.13.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Recent Developments
12.14 Celanese
12.14.1 Celanese Corporation Information
12.14.2 Celanese Overview
12.14.3 Celanese Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Celanese Solvents Products and Services
12.14.5 Celanese Recent Developments
12.15 Top Solvent
12.15.1 Top Solvent Corporation Information
12.15.2 Top Solvent Overview
12.15.3 Top Solvent Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Top Solvent Solvents Products and Services
12.15.5 Top Solvent Recent Developments
12.16 BioAmber
12.16.1 BioAmber Corporation Information
12.16.2 BioAmber Overview
12.16.3 BioAmber Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 BioAmber Solvents Products and Services
12.16.5 BioAmber Recent Developments
12.17 Flotek Industries
12.17.1 Flotek Industries Corporation Information
12.17.2 Flotek Industries Overview
12.17.3 Flotek Industries Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Flotek Industries Solvents Products and Services
12.17.5 Flotek Industries Recent Developments
12.18 Invista
12.18.1 Invista Corporation Information
12.18.2 Invista Overview
12.18.3 Invista Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Invista Solvents Products and Services
12.18.5 Invista Recent Developments
12.19 Monument Chemical
12.19.1 Monument Chemical Corporation Information
12.19.2 Monument Chemical Overview
12.19.3 Monument Chemical Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Monument Chemical Solvents Products and Services
12.19.5 Monument Chemical Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Solvents Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Solvents Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Solvents Production Mode & Process
13.4 Solvents Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Solvents Sales Channels
13.4.2 Solvents Distributors
13.5 Solvents Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
