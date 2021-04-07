The Polyunsaturated fatty acids Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Polyunsaturated fatty acids Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

The two types of polyunsaturated fats include omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are basically found in foods from plants like soybean oil, walnuts, canola oil, and flaxseed. They are also found in fatty fish and shellfish as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) are quite important for nerve function, brain health, blood clotting, and muscle strength. They are “essential,” which means the body needs them to function but cannot make them, so a person must get PUFAs from their diet.

The polyunsaturated fatty acids market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal food & feed, infant formula, and others. An increasing number of chronic diseases mainly leads to increased emphasis on interventions for preventive health. Rising awareness with consumer demand towards healthy eating and health benefits of essential fatty acids are driving the growth of the market significantly. Manufacturers of pharmaceutical drugs mainly use Omega-3 as an ingredient for drugs that are used to treat diseases. Increasing individual health consciousness and a wide range of Omega-3 products are expected to boost the demand in the near future.

The global polyunsaturated fatty acids market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and source. Based on type, the global polyunsaturated fatty acids market is bifurcated into omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids. On the basis of form, the polyunsaturated fatty acids market is segmented into capsules, soft gels, and others. The polyunsaturated fatty acids market on the basis of the application is classified into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal food & feed, infant formula, and others. On the basis of source, global polyunsaturated fatty acids market is bifurcated into fish oil, krill oil, algae oil, and others.

