The report titled Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polybutene-1 (Resin) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polybutene-1 (Resin) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Ylem Technology, Shandong Hongye Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Extrusion Grade

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Blow Molding Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Plumbing System

Packaging Material

Hot Melt Adhesives

Others



The Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polybutene-1 (Resin) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polybutene-1 (Resin) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Extrusion Grade

1.2.3 Injection Molding Grade

1.2.4 Extrusion Blow Molding Grade

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Plumbing System

1.3.3 Packaging Material

1.3.4 Hot Melt Adhesives

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Restraints

3 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales

3.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 LyondellBasell

12.1.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

12.1.2 LyondellBasell Overview

12.1.3 LyondellBasell Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 LyondellBasell Polybutene-1 (Resin) Products and Services

12.1.5 LyondellBasell Polybutene-1 (Resin) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 LyondellBasell Recent Developments

12.2 Mitsui Chemicals

12.2.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mitsui Chemicals Overview

12.2.3 Mitsui Chemicals Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mitsui Chemicals Polybutene-1 (Resin) Products and Services

12.2.5 Mitsui Chemicals Polybutene-1 (Resin) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments

12.3 Ylem Technology

12.3.1 Ylem Technology Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ylem Technology Overview

12.3.3 Ylem Technology Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ylem Technology Polybutene-1 (Resin) Products and Services

12.3.5 Ylem Technology Polybutene-1 (Resin) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Ylem Technology Recent Developments

12.4 Shandong Hongye Chemical

12.4.1 Shandong Hongye Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shandong Hongye Chemical Overview

12.4.3 Shandong Hongye Chemical Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Shandong Hongye Chemical Polybutene-1 (Resin) Products and Services

12.4.5 Shandong Hongye Chemical Polybutene-1 (Resin) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Shandong Hongye Chemical Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Distributors

13.5 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

