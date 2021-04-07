MARKET INTRODUCTION

The word ‘plush’ is a blanket with rich fabric and a long, soft nap. In addition to the natural elegance and richness of the plush blanket, there is also a good side effect: warmth. The raised design of a mulch blanket produces a layer of air between you and the core of a blanket. As the body produces heat when sleeping, it circulates between the layers of plush fibers and maintains the core temperature of the body.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increased preference for luxurious, lustrous blankets as a result of increased adoption of less weighted blankets by individuals has been driving the market. Development in the hospitality sector, rapid urbanization, and evolving lifestyles have inculcated the penetration of fancy and soft fabric bedding items, thereby boosting the application of plush blankets in the commercial sector. Moreover, rising consumer spending on comfort and relaxation as a cause of lifestyle inflation, especially between the X, Y, and Z generations, generates higher demand for softer and more luxurious bedding items, such as plush blankets. In addition, the existence of fluctuating weather patterns observed in recent times has shifted the intent of using blankets for particular winter months to the whole year-round. Further, increased incorporation of soft and light plush material, providing accurate comfort and warmth, has contributed to the popularity of plush blankets. Furthermore, increasing residential and commercial industries, including travel and hospitality, the military and defence sectors, and the charitable sector, are expected to have a positive effect on business growth.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Plush Blankets Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Consumer Goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the plush blankets market with detailed market segmentation by application, distribution channel, and geography. The global plush blankets market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading plush blankets market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global plush blankets market is segmented on the basis of application and distribution channel. On the basis of application the global plush blankets market is segmented into residential and commercial. Based on distribution channel the global plush blankets market is segmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global plush blankets market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The plush blankets market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the plush blankets market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the plush blankets market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the plush blankets market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from plush blankets market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for plush blankets in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the plush blankets market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the plush blankets market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Newell Brands, Inc.

Home Depot, Inc.

Berkshire Blanket & Home Co., Inc.

American Blanket Company

FleecePro

ADORNit

Plush Addict Ltd.

Robert Kaufman Co., Inc.

Shannon Fabrics, Inc.

Venus Group, Inc.

