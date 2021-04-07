“

The report titled Global Plastic Bucket Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Bucket market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Bucket market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Bucket market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Bucket market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Bucket report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Bucket report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Bucket market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Bucket market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Bucket market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Bucket market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Bucket market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BWAY, RPC, Jokey Group, Greif, BERRY PLASTIC, Pro-design Group, M&M Industries, Encore Plastics, Industrial Container Services, Hitech Group, Ruijie Plastics, Priority Plastics, Pro-western, Paragon Manufacturing, Hofmann Plastics, CL Smith, Xingguang Industrial, Leaktite, NCI Packaging, Parekhplast, Qianyuan Plastic, Zhonglianbang

Market Segmentation by Product: HDPE

PP



Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Beverage

Construction

Chemical Industries

Household

Other



The Plastic Bucket Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Bucket market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Bucket market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Bucket market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Bucket industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Bucket market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Bucket market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Bucket market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Bucket Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 HDPE

1.2.3 PP

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Bucket Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Chemical Industries

1.3.5 Household

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Plastic Bucket Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Plastic Bucket Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Plastic Bucket Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Plastic Bucket Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Plastic Bucket Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Plastic Bucket Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Plastic Bucket Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Plastic Bucket Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Bucket Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Plastic Bucket Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Plastic Bucket Industry Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Bucket Market Trends

2.5.2 Plastic Bucket Market Drivers

2.5.3 Plastic Bucket Market Challenges

2.5.4 Plastic Bucket Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Plastic Bucket Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Plastic Bucket Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Plastic Bucket Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plastic Bucket Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Plastic Bucket by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Plastic Bucket Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Plastic Bucket Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Plastic Bucket Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Plastic Bucket Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plastic Bucket as of 2020)

3.4 Global Plastic Bucket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Plastic Bucket Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Bucket Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Plastic Bucket Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Plastic Bucket Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Plastic Bucket Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Plastic Bucket Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Bucket Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Plastic Bucket Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plastic Bucket Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Plastic Bucket Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Bucket Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Plastic Bucket Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Plastic Bucket Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Plastic Bucket Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Bucket Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Plastic Bucket Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Plastic Bucket Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plastic Bucket Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Bucket Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Bucket Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Plastic Bucket Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Plastic Bucket Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Plastic Bucket Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Plastic Bucket Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Plastic Bucket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Plastic Bucket Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Plastic Bucket Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Plastic Bucket Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Plastic Bucket Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Plastic Bucket Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Plastic Bucket Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Plastic Bucket Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Plastic Bucket Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plastic Bucket Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Plastic Bucket Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Plastic Bucket Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Plastic Bucket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Plastic Bucket Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Plastic Bucket Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Plastic Bucket Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Plastic Bucket Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Plastic Bucket Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Plastic Bucket Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Plastic Bucket Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Plastic Bucket Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bucket Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bucket Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bucket Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bucket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bucket Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bucket Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Bucket Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bucket Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bucket Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Plastic Bucket Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bucket Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bucket Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Plastic Bucket Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Plastic Bucket Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Plastic Bucket Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Plastic Bucket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Plastic Bucket Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Plastic Bucket Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Plastic Bucket Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Plastic Bucket Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Plastic Bucket Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Plastic Bucket Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Plastic Bucket Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Plastic Bucket Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bucket Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bucket Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bucket Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bucket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bucket Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bucket Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bucket Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bucket Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bucket Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bucket Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bucket Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bucket Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BWAY

11.1.1 BWAY Corporation Information

11.1.2 BWAY Overview

11.1.3 BWAY Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 BWAY Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.1.5 BWAY Plastic Bucket SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 BWAY Recent Developments

11.2 RPC

11.2.1 RPC Corporation Information

11.2.2 RPC Overview

11.2.3 RPC Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 RPC Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.2.5 RPC Plastic Bucket SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 RPC Recent Developments

11.3 Jokey Group

11.3.1 Jokey Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 Jokey Group Overview

11.3.3 Jokey Group Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Jokey Group Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.3.5 Jokey Group Plastic Bucket SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Jokey Group Recent Developments

11.4 Greif

11.4.1 Greif Corporation Information

11.4.2 Greif Overview

11.4.3 Greif Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Greif Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.4.5 Greif Plastic Bucket SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Greif Recent Developments

11.5 BERRY PLASTIC

11.5.1 BERRY PLASTIC Corporation Information

11.5.2 BERRY PLASTIC Overview

11.5.3 BERRY PLASTIC Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 BERRY PLASTIC Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.5.5 BERRY PLASTIC Plastic Bucket SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 BERRY PLASTIC Recent Developments

11.6 Pro-design Group

11.6.1 Pro-design Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Pro-design Group Overview

11.6.3 Pro-design Group Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Pro-design Group Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.6.5 Pro-design Group Plastic Bucket SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Pro-design Group Recent Developments

11.7 M&M Industries

11.7.1 M&M Industries Corporation Information

11.7.2 M&M Industries Overview

11.7.3 M&M Industries Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 M&M Industries Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.7.5 M&M Industries Plastic Bucket SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 M&M Industries Recent Developments

11.8 Encore Plastics

11.8.1 Encore Plastics Corporation Information

11.8.2 Encore Plastics Overview

11.8.3 Encore Plastics Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Encore Plastics Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.8.5 Encore Plastics Plastic Bucket SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Encore Plastics Recent Developments

11.9 Industrial Container Services

11.9.1 Industrial Container Services Corporation Information

11.9.2 Industrial Container Services Overview

11.9.3 Industrial Container Services Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Industrial Container Services Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.9.5 Industrial Container Services Plastic Bucket SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Industrial Container Services Recent Developments

11.10 Hitech Group

11.10.1 Hitech Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hitech Group Overview

11.10.3 Hitech Group Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Hitech Group Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.10.5 Hitech Group Plastic Bucket SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Hitech Group Recent Developments

11.11 Ruijie Plastics

11.11.1 Ruijie Plastics Corporation Information

11.11.2 Ruijie Plastics Overview

11.11.3 Ruijie Plastics Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Ruijie Plastics Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.11.5 Ruijie Plastics Recent Developments

11.12 Priority Plastics

11.12.1 Priority Plastics Corporation Information

11.12.2 Priority Plastics Overview

11.12.3 Priority Plastics Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Priority Plastics Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.12.5 Priority Plastics Recent Developments

11.13 Pro-western

11.13.1 Pro-western Corporation Information

11.13.2 Pro-western Overview

11.13.3 Pro-western Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Pro-western Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.13.5 Pro-western Recent Developments

11.14 Paragon Manufacturing

11.14.1 Paragon Manufacturing Corporation Information

11.14.2 Paragon Manufacturing Overview

11.14.3 Paragon Manufacturing Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Paragon Manufacturing Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.14.5 Paragon Manufacturing Recent Developments

11.15 Hofmann Plastics

11.15.1 Hofmann Plastics Corporation Information

11.15.2 Hofmann Plastics Overview

11.15.3 Hofmann Plastics Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Hofmann Plastics Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.15.5 Hofmann Plastics Recent Developments

11.16 CL Smith

11.16.1 CL Smith Corporation Information

11.16.2 CL Smith Overview

11.16.3 CL Smith Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 CL Smith Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.16.5 CL Smith Recent Developments

11.17 Xingguang Industrial

11.17.1 Xingguang Industrial Corporation Information

11.17.2 Xingguang Industrial Overview

11.17.3 Xingguang Industrial Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Xingguang Industrial Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.17.5 Xingguang Industrial Recent Developments

11.18 Leaktite

11.18.1 Leaktite Corporation Information

11.18.2 Leaktite Overview

11.18.3 Leaktite Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Leaktite Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.18.5 Leaktite Recent Developments

11.19 NCI Packaging

11.19.1 NCI Packaging Corporation Information

11.19.2 NCI Packaging Overview

11.19.3 NCI Packaging Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 NCI Packaging Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.19.5 NCI Packaging Recent Developments

11.20 Parekhplast

11.20.1 Parekhplast Corporation Information

11.20.2 Parekhplast Overview

11.20.3 Parekhplast Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Parekhplast Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.20.5 Parekhplast Recent Developments

11.21 Qianyuan Plastic

11.21.1 Qianyuan Plastic Corporation Information

11.21.2 Qianyuan Plastic Overview

11.21.3 Qianyuan Plastic Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Qianyuan Plastic Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.21.5 Qianyuan Plastic Recent Developments

11.22 Zhonglianbang

11.22.1 Zhonglianbang Corporation Information

11.22.2 Zhonglianbang Overview

11.22.3 Zhonglianbang Plastic Bucket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Zhonglianbang Plastic Bucket Products and Services

11.22.5 Zhonglianbang Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Plastic Bucket Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Plastic Bucket Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Plastic Bucket Production Mode & Process

12.4 Plastic Bucket Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Plastic Bucket Sales Channels

12.4.2 Plastic Bucket Distributors

12.5 Plastic Bucket Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”