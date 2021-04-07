Passive Optical Network Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Technology, Network Elements, and Applications. PON market is expected to grow to US$ 11.14 billion by 2025 from US$ 9.35 billion in 2017.

The global PON market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the investments, and adoption of advanced technologies in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for PON consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced service to the customers. Government funding for research & development, strategic partnerships between PON providers, equipment vendors, network operators and Government bodies are anticipated to enable huge growth in the market for passive optical network over the forecast period.

“Passive Optical Network Market to 2025 by Technology (Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON), Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON), and Others (NG-PON)); Network Elements (Optical Network Terminal (ONT), Optical Line Terminal (OLT), and Optical Power Splitters); and Applications (Residential Service (FTTH), Business Service (Other FTTx), and Mobile Backhaul) – Global Analysis and Forecast”

In addition to the rising smartphone penetrations, the increase in the number of devices connected over the internet has resulted in the demand of huge bandwidth of data to be send with high speed resulting in the existing networks to be incapable of handling such a large bandwidth. Since, passive optical network uses a single fiber and passive components to transfer data to 32 users at a time, the bandwidth is not committed a single unit. This reduces the transmission speed of the data transfer, which makes the systems difficult to identify any failure as they occur. The advent of PON could have a significant impact not only in the technical realm, but also on different countries’ economic and social development.

The PON market has been segmented on the basis of technology, components, and applications. The application segment consists of Residential Service (FTTH), Business Service (Other FTTx), and Mobile Backhaul.. Various proposals have been initiated by the players in order to gain market shares in the region. As PON is a pre-mandate requirement for FTTH technology due to which FFTH is emerging rapidly in South America. Initiatives taken by the companies such as, in 2015 Calix introduced Calix E7 Ethernet Service Access Platforms (ESAP) with a purpose to help residents with fast and reliable broadband services across Ecuador. Also, Calix supports Puntonet which is largest communications service provider to provide voice and high-speed data services through GPON technology to facilitate transformation of service provider’s network across the capital city of Quito and beyond.

Furthermore, the PON market has been segmented on the basis of technology into Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON), Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON), and Others (NG-PON).

The global PON market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The key players profiled in the report are ZTE Corporation, Calix, Inc., Infinera Corporation, Ciena Corporation, ADTRAN, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nokia Corporation, and ADVA Optical Networking SE are other key companies in the PON market.

The report segments the global Passive Optical Network market as follows:

PON Market – By Technology

Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON)

Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON)

Others (NG-PON)

PON Market – By Network Elements

Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

Optical Power Splitters

PON Market – By Application

Residential Service (FTTH)

Business Service (Other FTTx)

Mobile Backhaul

PON Market – By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

K.

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

South America (SA)

Brazil

