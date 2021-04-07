The North America biodegradable plastic market is accounted to US$ 806.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,622.4 Mn by 2027.U.S. is dominating the North America biodegradable plastic market followed by Canada. The market for biodegradable plastic is growing in U.S. due to increasing concerns by the consumers over the impact plastic products have on the environment. The manufacturers have come up with several innovations in the case of plastics to turn it up into greener products. The development of bioresin as an environmentally friendly substitute to polyurethane-based plastic is considered to be one of the important transformations towards the green future. New York City has also supported the bans on no-biodegradable plastics by imposing strict guidelines for recycling plastic bags. Also, cities like Boston and Phoenix, have started charging fees or banning bags below a certain level of thickness. Apart from this, the other cities which have banned the use of plastic bags in U.S. are Chicago Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin and San Francisco, Washington, Brownsville, and Portland.

Download Sample Report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007052/

Type Insights

Based on type, the North America biodegradable plastic market is bifurcated as PHA, PLA, starch blends, biodegradable polyesters and others. The starch blend segment dominated the North America biodegradable plastic market. The starch blend polymer bio-blends are biodegradable polymeric materials which are composed of cellulosic-based biomaterials that can be degraded by enzymes and microorganisms. The mixture of starch and polyolefin produces a single material carrying the biodegradation properties of starch with the thermal, mechanical and barrier properties of polyolefin. The common starches that are used are rice starch, sago and tapioca starch, whereas the polyolefin used are polypropylene and polyethylene. Starch is a naturally occurring polymer that is found in plants such as corn, rice and potatoes in the form of water-insoluble granules and has been receiving growing attention as raw material for the production of films due to the lack of the availability of the conventional film-forming resins.

Buy Now a copy of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007052/

End User Insights

The North America Biodegradable plastic market is bifurcated based on end user into packaging and bags, agriculture and horticulture, consumer goods, textile and others. The packaging and bags segment accounted for the largest share in the North America biodegradable plastic market. The adoption of PLA, being a potentially recyclable material, is gaining an upsurge for the biodegradable plastic rigid packaging market. Flexible packaging solutions including, trays and films that are most suitable for the packaging of fresh fruits and vegetables as they allow a more extended shelf life. In the present scenario, packaging processes and materials are highly sophisticated and flexible to meet application and preservations requirements. The biodegradable plastic industry is continuously working on enhancing barrier properties such as antimicrobial coating to attain improved preservation of food products.

NORTH AMERICA BIODEGRADABLE PLASTIC MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

PHA

PLA

Starch Blends

Biodegradable Polyesters

Others

By End User

Packaging and Bags

Agriculture and Horticulture

Consumer Goods

Textile

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

API SpA

BASF S.E.

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Green Dot Bioplastics

NatureWorks LLC.

Novamont S.p.A.

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Plantic Technologies Limited

Total Corbion PLA

Strategic Insights

New product development, market initiatives and merger and acquisition were observed as the most adopted strategies in North America biodegradable plastic market. Few of the recent developments in the North America Biodegradable plastic market are listed below:

2018: Sealed Air Corporation would start offering their packaged food items in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. These packaging materials are made up of bio based materials of Plantic Technologies Limited.



2019: NatureWorks and its partners will showcase new, innovative Ingeo PLA biomaterials that demonstrate how Ingeo can be tailored to enhance performance attributes critical to the 3D market like heat and impact resistance or clean incineration for foundry applications.



2017: Green Dot Bioplastics developed its new biodegradable plastic, Terratek BD2114. It is basically created for the making of plantable pots.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]