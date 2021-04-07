MARKET INTRODUCTION

Newborn screening is the testing for newborn who act like normal but have a serious medical condition. Newborn screening is performed to test certain harmful or potentially fatal disorders that are not apparent at the time of birth. These testing practices include blood test, hearing screening, pulse oximetry and others. These screening tests enable health professionals to identify and treat certain conditions which help an infant to grow up healthy with normal development.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growth of the global newborn screening market can be attributed to factors such as increase in number of congenital disease cases in newborns, growing government initiatives to increasing awareness regarding neonatal hereditary diseases and rising demand for early disease detection tests across the globe. Moreover, increase in number of neonatal diseases such as newborn hearing loss, congenital hypothyroidism and growing number of newborn screening programs worldwide are likely to add novel opportunities for the global newborn screening market over the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Newborn Screening Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global newborn screening market with detailed market segmentation by product, test type, technology, end user and geography. The global newborn screening market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Prominent/Emerging Players In The Newborn Screening Market Research Include:

General Electric Company,

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sciex

Trivitron Healthcare

Waters

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Masimo

Natus Medical Incorporated

Zentech S.A.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into reagents & assay kits and instruments. The instruments segment is further segmented into newborn disorder screening instruments, pulse oximeters and newborn hearing screening instruments. The test type segment for newborn screening market is classified as dry blood spot test, hearing screen test and critical congenital heart diseases (CCHD) test. The technology segment is classified as electrophoresis, immunoassays & enzymatic assays, tandem mass spectrometry (TMS), DNA-based assays, pulse oximetry screening technology and hearing screen technology. Based on end user, the newborn screening market is classified as hospitals, diagnostic centers and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key newborn screening companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

