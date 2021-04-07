“

The report titled Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Natural and Organic Personal Care Products report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Estee Lauder, L’oreal, Weleda, Burt’s Bees, Groupe Rocher, Avon, Shiseido, Amore Pacific, Procter & Gamble, Natura Cosmeticos, Johnson & Johnson, L’Occitane, Hain Celestial, Uniliver, Fancl, Mustela, DHC, Pechoin, JALA Group, Shanghai Jawha

Market Segmentation by Product: Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Cosmetics

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers



The Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Natural and Organic Personal Care Products industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Skin Care

1.2.3 Hair Care

1.2.4 Oral Care

1.2.5 Cosmetics

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Specialist Retailers

1.3.4 Online Retailers

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Industry Trends

2.5.1 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Trends

2.5.2 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Drivers

2.5.3 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Challenges

2.5.4 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Natural and Organic Personal Care Products as of 2020)

3.4 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Estee Lauder

11.1.1 Estee Lauder Corporation Information

11.1.2 Estee Lauder Overview

11.1.3 Estee Lauder Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Estee Lauder Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.1.5 Estee Lauder Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Estee Lauder Recent Developments

11.2 L’oreal

11.2.1 L’oreal Corporation Information

11.2.2 L’oreal Overview

11.2.3 L’oreal Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 L’oreal Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.2.5 L’oreal Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 L’oreal Recent Developments

11.3 Weleda

11.3.1 Weleda Corporation Information

11.3.2 Weleda Overview

11.3.3 Weleda Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Weleda Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.3.5 Weleda Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Weleda Recent Developments

11.4 Burt’s Bees

11.4.1 Burt’s Bees Corporation Information

11.4.2 Burt’s Bees Overview

11.4.3 Burt’s Bees Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Burt’s Bees Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.4.5 Burt’s Bees Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Burt’s Bees Recent Developments

11.5 Groupe Rocher

11.5.1 Groupe Rocher Corporation Information

11.5.2 Groupe Rocher Overview

11.5.3 Groupe Rocher Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Groupe Rocher Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.5.5 Groupe Rocher Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Groupe Rocher Recent Developments

11.6 Avon

11.6.1 Avon Corporation Information

11.6.2 Avon Overview

11.6.3 Avon Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Avon Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.6.5 Avon Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Avon Recent Developments

11.7 Shiseido

11.7.1 Shiseido Corporation Information

11.7.2 Shiseido Overview

11.7.3 Shiseido Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Shiseido Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.7.5 Shiseido Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Shiseido Recent Developments

11.8 Amore Pacific

11.8.1 Amore Pacific Corporation Information

11.8.2 Amore Pacific Overview

11.8.3 Amore Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Amore Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.8.5 Amore Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Amore Pacific Recent Developments

11.9 Procter & Gamble

11.9.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

11.9.2 Procter & Gamble Overview

11.9.3 Procter & Gamble Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Procter & Gamble Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.9.5 Procter & Gamble Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments

11.10 Natura Cosmeticos

11.10.1 Natura Cosmeticos Corporation Information

11.10.2 Natura Cosmeticos Overview

11.10.3 Natura Cosmeticos Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Natura Cosmeticos Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.10.5 Natura Cosmeticos Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Natura Cosmeticos Recent Developments

11.11 Johnson & Johnson

11.11.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.11.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

11.11.3 Johnson & Johnson Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Johnson & Johnson Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.11.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

11.12 L’Occitane

11.12.1 L’Occitane Corporation Information

11.12.2 L’Occitane Overview

11.12.3 L’Occitane Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 L’Occitane Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.12.5 L’Occitane Recent Developments

11.13 Hain Celestial

11.13.1 Hain Celestial Corporation Information

11.13.2 Hain Celestial Overview

11.13.3 Hain Celestial Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Hain Celestial Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.13.5 Hain Celestial Recent Developments

11.14 Uniliver

11.14.1 Uniliver Corporation Information

11.14.2 Uniliver Overview

11.14.3 Uniliver Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Uniliver Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.14.5 Uniliver Recent Developments

11.15 Fancl

11.15.1 Fancl Corporation Information

11.15.2 Fancl Overview

11.15.3 Fancl Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Fancl Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.15.5 Fancl Recent Developments

11.16 Mustela

11.16.1 Mustela Corporation Information

11.16.2 Mustela Overview

11.16.3 Mustela Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Mustela Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.16.5 Mustela Recent Developments

11.17 DHC

11.17.1 DHC Corporation Information

11.17.2 DHC Overview

11.17.3 DHC Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 DHC Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.17.5 DHC Recent Developments

11.18 Pechoin

11.18.1 Pechoin Corporation Information

11.18.2 Pechoin Overview

11.18.3 Pechoin Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Pechoin Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.18.5 Pechoin Recent Developments

11.19 JALA Group

11.19.1 JALA Group Corporation Information

11.19.2 JALA Group Overview

11.19.3 JALA Group Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 JALA Group Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.19.5 JALA Group Recent Developments

11.20 Shanghai Jawha

11.20.1 Shanghai Jawha Corporation Information

11.20.2 Shanghai Jawha Overview

11.20.3 Shanghai Jawha Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Shanghai Jawha Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services

11.20.5 Shanghai Jawha Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Production Mode & Process

12.4 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Channels

12.4.2 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Distributors

12.5 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”