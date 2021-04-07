“
The report titled Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Natural and Organic Personal Care Products report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Estee Lauder, L’oreal, Weleda, Burt’s Bees, Groupe Rocher, Avon, Shiseido, Amore Pacific, Procter & Gamble, Natura Cosmeticos, Johnson & Johnson, L’Occitane, Hain Celestial, Uniliver, Fancl, Mustela, DHC, Pechoin, JALA Group, Shanghai Jawha
Market Segmentation by Product: Skin Care
Hair Care
Oral Care
Cosmetics
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
The Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Natural and Organic Personal Care Products industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Skin Care
1.2.3 Hair Care
1.2.4 Oral Care
1.2.5 Cosmetics
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Specialist Retailers
1.3.4 Online Retailers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Industry Trends
2.5.1 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Trends
2.5.2 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Drivers
2.5.3 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Challenges
2.5.4 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Natural and Organic Personal Care Products as of 2020)
3.4 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.4 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.4 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Estee Lauder
11.1.1 Estee Lauder Corporation Information
11.1.2 Estee Lauder Overview
11.1.3 Estee Lauder Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Estee Lauder Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.1.5 Estee Lauder Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Estee Lauder Recent Developments
11.2 L’oreal
11.2.1 L’oreal Corporation Information
11.2.2 L’oreal Overview
11.2.3 L’oreal Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 L’oreal Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.2.5 L’oreal Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 L’oreal Recent Developments
11.3 Weleda
11.3.1 Weleda Corporation Information
11.3.2 Weleda Overview
11.3.3 Weleda Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Weleda Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.3.5 Weleda Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Weleda Recent Developments
11.4 Burt’s Bees
11.4.1 Burt’s Bees Corporation Information
11.4.2 Burt’s Bees Overview
11.4.3 Burt’s Bees Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Burt’s Bees Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.4.5 Burt’s Bees Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Burt’s Bees Recent Developments
11.5 Groupe Rocher
11.5.1 Groupe Rocher Corporation Information
11.5.2 Groupe Rocher Overview
11.5.3 Groupe Rocher Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Groupe Rocher Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.5.5 Groupe Rocher Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Groupe Rocher Recent Developments
11.6 Avon
11.6.1 Avon Corporation Information
11.6.2 Avon Overview
11.6.3 Avon Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Avon Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.6.5 Avon Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Avon Recent Developments
11.7 Shiseido
11.7.1 Shiseido Corporation Information
11.7.2 Shiseido Overview
11.7.3 Shiseido Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Shiseido Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.7.5 Shiseido Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Shiseido Recent Developments
11.8 Amore Pacific
11.8.1 Amore Pacific Corporation Information
11.8.2 Amore Pacific Overview
11.8.3 Amore Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Amore Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.8.5 Amore Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Amore Pacific Recent Developments
11.9 Procter & Gamble
11.9.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information
11.9.2 Procter & Gamble Overview
11.9.3 Procter & Gamble Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Procter & Gamble Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.9.5 Procter & Gamble Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments
11.10 Natura Cosmeticos
11.10.1 Natura Cosmeticos Corporation Information
11.10.2 Natura Cosmeticos Overview
11.10.3 Natura Cosmeticos Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Natura Cosmeticos Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.10.5 Natura Cosmeticos Natural and Organic Personal Care Products SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Natura Cosmeticos Recent Developments
11.11 Johnson & Johnson
11.11.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information
11.11.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview
11.11.3 Johnson & Johnson Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Johnson & Johnson Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.11.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments
11.12 L’Occitane
11.12.1 L’Occitane Corporation Information
11.12.2 L’Occitane Overview
11.12.3 L’Occitane Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 L’Occitane Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.12.5 L’Occitane Recent Developments
11.13 Hain Celestial
11.13.1 Hain Celestial Corporation Information
11.13.2 Hain Celestial Overview
11.13.3 Hain Celestial Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Hain Celestial Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.13.5 Hain Celestial Recent Developments
11.14 Uniliver
11.14.1 Uniliver Corporation Information
11.14.2 Uniliver Overview
11.14.3 Uniliver Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Uniliver Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.14.5 Uniliver Recent Developments
11.15 Fancl
11.15.1 Fancl Corporation Information
11.15.2 Fancl Overview
11.15.3 Fancl Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Fancl Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.15.5 Fancl Recent Developments
11.16 Mustela
11.16.1 Mustela Corporation Information
11.16.2 Mustela Overview
11.16.3 Mustela Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Mustela Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.16.5 Mustela Recent Developments
11.17 DHC
11.17.1 DHC Corporation Information
11.17.2 DHC Overview
11.17.3 DHC Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 DHC Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.17.5 DHC Recent Developments
11.18 Pechoin
11.18.1 Pechoin Corporation Information
11.18.2 Pechoin Overview
11.18.3 Pechoin Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Pechoin Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.18.5 Pechoin Recent Developments
11.19 JALA Group
11.19.1 JALA Group Corporation Information
11.19.2 JALA Group Overview
11.19.3 JALA Group Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 JALA Group Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.19.5 JALA Group Recent Developments
11.20 Shanghai Jawha
11.20.1 Shanghai Jawha Corporation Information
11.20.2 Shanghai Jawha Overview
11.20.3 Shanghai Jawha Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Shanghai Jawha Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Products and Services
11.20.5 Shanghai Jawha Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Production Mode & Process
12.4 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Channels
12.4.2 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Distributors
12.5 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
