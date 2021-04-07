“

The report titled Global N-Hexane Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global N-Hexane market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global N-Hexane market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global N-Hexane market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global N-Hexane market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The N-Hexane report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the N-Hexane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global N-Hexane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global N-Hexane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global N-Hexane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global N-Hexane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global N-Hexane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Phillips 66, Exxon Mobil, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Bharat Petroleum, SK Chem, Sumitomo, Subaru Corporation, SINOPEC, CNPC, Junyuan Petroleum, Haishunde, Yufeng Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: 60% N-Hexane

80% N-Hexane

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Solvents

Edible-Oil Extractant

Adhesives & Sealants

Others



The N-Hexane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global N-Hexane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global N-Hexane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the N-Hexane market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in N-Hexane industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global N-Hexane market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global N-Hexane market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global N-Hexane market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 N-Hexane Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global N-Hexane Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 60% N-Hexane

1.2.3 80% N-Hexane

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global N-Hexane Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial Solvents

1.3.3 Edible-Oil Extractant

1.3.4 Adhesives & Sealants

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global N-Hexane Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global N-Hexane Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global N-Hexane Production by Region

2.3.1 Global N-Hexane Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global N-Hexane Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 N-Hexane Industry Trends

2.4.2 N-Hexane Market Drivers

2.4.3 N-Hexane Market Challenges

2.4.4 N-Hexane Market Restraints

3 Global N-Hexane Sales

3.1 Global N-Hexane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global N-Hexane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global N-Hexane Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top N-Hexane Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top N-Hexane Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top N-Hexane Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top N-Hexane Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top N-Hexane Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top N-Hexane Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global N-Hexane Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global N-Hexane Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top N-Hexane Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top N-Hexane Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by N-Hexane Sales in 2020

4.3 Global N-Hexane Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top N-Hexane Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top N-Hexane Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by N-Hexane Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global N-Hexane Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global N-Hexane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global N-Hexane Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global N-Hexane Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global N-Hexane Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global N-Hexane Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global N-Hexane Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global N-Hexane Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global N-Hexane Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global N-Hexane Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global N-Hexane Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global N-Hexane Price by Type

5.3.1 Global N-Hexane Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global N-Hexane Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global N-Hexane Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global N-Hexane Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global N-Hexane Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global N-Hexane Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global N-Hexane Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global N-Hexane Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global N-Hexane Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global N-Hexane Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global N-Hexane Price by Application

6.3.1 Global N-Hexane Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global N-Hexane Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America N-Hexane Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America N-Hexane Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America N-Hexane Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America N-Hexane Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America N-Hexane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America N-Hexane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America N-Hexane Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America N-Hexane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America N-Hexane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America N-Hexane Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America N-Hexane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America N-Hexane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe N-Hexane Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe N-Hexane Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe N-Hexane Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe N-Hexane Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe N-Hexane Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe N-Hexane Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe N-Hexane Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe N-Hexane Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe N-Hexane Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe N-Hexane Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe N-Hexane Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe N-Hexane Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific N-Hexane Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific N-Hexane Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific N-Hexane Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific N-Hexane Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific N-Hexane Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific N-Hexane Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific N-Hexane Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific N-Hexane Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific N-Hexane Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific N-Hexane Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific N-Hexane Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific N-Hexane Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America N-Hexane Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America N-Hexane Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America N-Hexane Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America N-Hexane Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America N-Hexane Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America N-Hexane Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America N-Hexane Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America N-Hexane Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America N-Hexane Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America N-Hexane Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America N-Hexane Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America N-Hexane Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa N-Hexane Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa N-Hexane Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa N-Hexane Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa N-Hexane Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa N-Hexane Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa N-Hexane Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa N-Hexane Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa N-Hexane Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa N-Hexane Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa N-Hexane Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa N-Hexane Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa N-Hexane Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Phillips 66

12.1.1 Phillips 66 Corporation Information

12.1.2 Phillips 66 Overview

12.1.3 Phillips 66 N-Hexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Phillips 66 N-Hexane Products and Services

12.1.5 Phillips 66 N-Hexane SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Phillips 66 Recent Developments

12.2 Exxon Mobil

12.2.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

12.2.2 Exxon Mobil Overview

12.2.3 Exxon Mobil N-Hexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Exxon Mobil N-Hexane Products and Services

12.2.5 Exxon Mobil N-Hexane SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Exxon Mobil Recent Developments

12.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical

12.3.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Overview

12.3.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical N-Hexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical N-Hexane Products and Services

12.3.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical N-Hexane SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Chevron Phillips Chemical Recent Developments

12.4 Bharat Petroleum

12.4.1 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bharat Petroleum Overview

12.4.3 Bharat Petroleum N-Hexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Bharat Petroleum N-Hexane Products and Services

12.4.5 Bharat Petroleum N-Hexane SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Bharat Petroleum Recent Developments

12.5 SK Chem

12.5.1 SK Chem Corporation Information

12.5.2 SK Chem Overview

12.5.3 SK Chem N-Hexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SK Chem N-Hexane Products and Services

12.5.5 SK Chem N-Hexane SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 SK Chem Recent Developments

12.6 Sumitomo

12.6.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sumitomo Overview

12.6.3 Sumitomo N-Hexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sumitomo N-Hexane Products and Services

12.6.5 Sumitomo N-Hexane SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Sumitomo Recent Developments

12.7 Subaru Corporation

12.7.1 Subaru Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Subaru Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Subaru Corporation N-Hexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Subaru Corporation N-Hexane Products and Services

12.7.5 Subaru Corporation N-Hexane SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Subaru Corporation Recent Developments

12.8 SINOPEC

12.8.1 SINOPEC Corporation Information

12.8.2 SINOPEC Overview

12.8.3 SINOPEC N-Hexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SINOPEC N-Hexane Products and Services

12.8.5 SINOPEC N-Hexane SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 SINOPEC Recent Developments

12.9 CNPC

12.9.1 CNPC Corporation Information

12.9.2 CNPC Overview

12.9.3 CNPC N-Hexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 CNPC N-Hexane Products and Services

12.9.5 CNPC N-Hexane SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 CNPC Recent Developments

12.10 Junyuan Petroleum

12.10.1 Junyuan Petroleum Corporation Information

12.10.2 Junyuan Petroleum Overview

12.10.3 Junyuan Petroleum N-Hexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Junyuan Petroleum N-Hexane Products and Services

12.10.5 Junyuan Petroleum N-Hexane SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Junyuan Petroleum Recent Developments

12.11 Haishunde

12.11.1 Haishunde Corporation Information

12.11.2 Haishunde Overview

12.11.3 Haishunde N-Hexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Haishunde N-Hexane Products and Services

12.11.5 Haishunde Recent Developments

12.12 Yufeng Chemical

12.12.1 Yufeng Chemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Yufeng Chemical Overview

12.12.3 Yufeng Chemical N-Hexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Yufeng Chemical N-Hexane Products and Services

12.12.5 Yufeng Chemical Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 N-Hexane Value Chain Analysis

13.2 N-Hexane Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 N-Hexane Production Mode & Process

13.4 N-Hexane Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 N-Hexane Sales Channels

13.4.2 N-Hexane Distributors

13.5 N-Hexane Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”