Frequent travelers for inter-city, inter-state and inter-countries have to face various hassles with regards to planning and boarding different modes of transportation and thereby reach the intended last mile. Some modes of transportation provide node-to-node transportation service while the others provide last mile connectivity. Planning a trip in such circumstances where a traveler needs to hire three or more different modes of transportation requires lots of planning as well as time bound constraints. As a result of this, there has been increasing demands for more integration into the transportation systems for efficient, seamless and hassle-free travels as well as hassle free payments. MaaS enables individual users to make payments for the entire trip beforehand and also allows for monthly subscriptions for frequent travelers. This factor has been driving the mobility as a service (MaaS) market across geographies over the years. Similar trend is anticipated to drive the growth of mobility as a service (MaaS) market.

The global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market accounted for US$ 44.33 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 476.34 Bn in 2025.

MaaS is a service based business model that has witnessed rapid growth as a result of growing penetrations of smartphones and related devices in the global market. As the service is a digital data driven service, it is anticipated to be benefited with the advancements in the digital world such as analytics. Analytics would enable the mobility service provider company to understand the preferences of each customer and thereby send out optimized routes & means of transport to the customer. Also, Big Data and IoT invasion have added significant value to service providers in terms of provisioning the best-available services to the customers. Combining big data with new autonomous transport systems will enable opportunities to innovate and refine MaaS offerings. Younger people, who are the most likely to adopt new mobility models, are increasingly deciding to not own cars. Transport authorities are looking to new technology platforms to help them manage the use of their assets. The advancement of various technological platforms is foreseen to fuel the mobility as a service (MaaS) market in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Lyft, Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Beeline Singapore

SKEDGO PTY LTD.

UbiGo AB

Whim App (MaaS Global Oy)

Moovel Group GmbH

QIXXIT

Splyt Technologies Ltd.

Smile Mobility

The “Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is segmented based on component, application and end-user. By component, the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is bifurcated into platform and services. On the basis of application, the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is segmented into smart contracts, payment and settlement, inventory monitoring, product traceability, compliance management and others. The market by end-user is categorized into retail, healthcare, food and beverages, manufacturing, oil and gas and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market based on providers, billing type, enterprise size, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

