LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals, plc, Aurora Cannabis, Inc., Aphria, Inc., MedReleaf Corporation, Insys Therapeutics, Inc., CanniMed Therapeutics, Inc., Cara Therapeutics, Inc., United Cannabis Corporation, Medicine Man, mCig Inc Market Segment by Product Type: THC-dominant

CBD-dominant

Balanced THC & CBD Market Segment by Application:

Cancer

Arthritis

Migraine

Epilepsy

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use market.

TOC

1 Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Market Overview

1.1 Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Product Overview

1.2 Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 THC-dominant

1.2.2 CBD-dominant

1.2.3 Balanced THC & CBD

1.3 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Legal Marijuana for Medical Use as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use by Application

4.1 Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cancer

4.1.2 Arthritis

4.1.3 Migraine

4.1.4 Epilepsy

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use by Country

5.1 North America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Legal Marijuana for Medical Use by Country

6.1 Europe Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana for Medical Use by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use by Country

8.1 Latin America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana for Medical Use by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Business

10.1 Canopy Growth Corporation

10.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Products Offered

10.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development

10.2 GW Pharmaceuticals, plc

10.2.1 GW Pharmaceuticals, plc Corporation Information

10.2.2 GW Pharmaceuticals, plc Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 GW Pharmaceuticals, plc Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Products Offered

10.2.5 GW Pharmaceuticals, plc Recent Development

10.3 Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

10.3.1 Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Products Offered

10.3.5 Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Recent Development

10.4 Aphria, Inc.

10.4.1 Aphria, Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Aphria, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Aphria, Inc. Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Aphria, Inc. Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Products Offered

10.4.5 Aphria, Inc. Recent Development

10.5 MedReleaf Corporation

10.5.1 MedReleaf Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 MedReleaf Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 MedReleaf Corporation Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 MedReleaf Corporation Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Products Offered

10.5.5 MedReleaf Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

10.6.1 Insys Therapeutics, Inc. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Insys Therapeutics, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Insys Therapeutics, Inc. Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Insys Therapeutics, Inc. Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Products Offered

10.6.5 Insys Therapeutics, Inc. Recent Development

10.7 CanniMed Therapeutics, Inc.

10.7.1 CanniMed Therapeutics, Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 CanniMed Therapeutics, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 CanniMed Therapeutics, Inc. Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 CanniMed Therapeutics, Inc. Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Products Offered

10.7.5 CanniMed Therapeutics, Inc. Recent Development

10.8 Cara Therapeutics, Inc.

10.8.1 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Products Offered

10.8.5 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Recent Development

10.9 United Cannabis Corporation

10.9.1 United Cannabis Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 United Cannabis Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 United Cannabis Corporation Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 United Cannabis Corporation Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Products Offered

10.9.5 United Cannabis Corporation Recent Development

10.10 Medicine Man

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Medicine Man Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Medicine Man Recent Development

10.11 mCig Inc

10.11.1 mCig Inc Corporation Information

10.11.2 mCig Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 mCig Inc Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 mCig Inc Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Products Offered

10.11.5 mCig Inc Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Distributors

12.3 Legal Marijuana for Medical Use Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

