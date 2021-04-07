The Asia Pacific interventional neuroradiology market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to prevalence of stroke and other neurological disorders along with the presence of supportive government initiatives and research in the field of neurology. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global interventional neuroradiology industry. Few of the recent product launch and acquisitions are listed below;

2018: Balt USA, subsidiary of Balt Extrusion, received 510 (k) approval for the Optima Coil System in the US. The approval of the Optima Coil System makes it the first Balt USA product to be developed and approved for use in the US.

2018: MicroVention, Inc., received the FDA Premarket Approval (PMA) for the WEB Aneurysm Embolization System for the treatment of intracranial wide neck bifurcation aneurysms. The WEB System is a unique, single-device treatment solution for wide neck bifurcation aneurysms, which may account for up to 35% of all aneurysms.

2016: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. received 510(k) clearance for the SwiftNINJA Steerable Microcatheter. The clearance aims to offer peripheral and coronary applications. With the exception of Japan, Merit has global distribution rights for the SwiftNINJA.

INTERVENTIONAL NEURORADIOLOGY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Neurovascular Embolization and Coiling Assist Devices

Embolic Coils

Flow Diversion Devices

Liquid Embolic Agents

Accessories

Microcatheters

Microguidewires

By Disease

Cerebral Aneurysms

Intra-Cranial Tumors

Acute Strokes

Other Diseases

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



Company Profiles

BALT EXTRUSION

Merit Medical Systems

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic

Penumbra, Inc.

Stryker

DePuy Synthes

Boston Scientific Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

