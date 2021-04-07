The insulin pumps market accounted to US$ 3,822.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 8,264.0 Mn by 2025.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of diabetes in the region.

Market Insights

Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

Diabetes among geriatric population is a growing public health burden worldwide. It is a major cause morbidity and mortality in ageing population that later largely attributable to various chronic complications. Ageing population is poised to become one of the most significant transformation with a heavy impact on the social and economic level across the globe. These population is growing exponentially worldwide. According to a report of United Nation (2017), there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or over across the globe in 2017 and was projected to reach to 425 million by 2050.

The Prominent/Emerging Players In The Insulin Pumps Market Research Include:

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc

Debiotech S.A

CELLNOVO

SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Valeritas Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Ypsomed AG

Type Insights

The global insulin pumps market by type was led by tube pumps segment. In 2017, the pumps segment held a largest market share of 85.7% of the insulin pumps market, by type. The segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025, since pump helps in delivering precise amount of insulin to the body than any other insulin delivery devices.

Product Insights

The global insulin pumps market by product was led by pumps segment. In 2017, the pumps segment held a largest market share of 76.8% of the insulin pumps market, by product. The segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025, since they offer are used in the diabetes management for the administering of continues fast acting insulin in the body.

Application Insights

The insulin pumps market by application was segmented into type I diabetes and type II diabetes. The type I diabetes segment held the largest share of the market, by application. The segment is also likely to dominate during the forecast period, due to increase in the cases of type I diabetes among individuals, mostly in the developed nations.

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the insulin pumps market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global insulin pumps market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

