MARKET INTRODUCTION

A food slicer can be referred to as a tool used to chop food products of various sizes. The availability of food slicers and dicers varies depending on the type of food needed to be chopped. Food slicers are made of rugged die-cast aluminum that envelops the joints with a special slanted cutting surface that allows fast cutting. The detachable stainless steel blades are suitable for cutting items such as cheese, fruit, meat, and vegetables. Technological advances have allowed commercial slicers and dicers to boost food quality and increase productivity.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising inclinations for food slicers due to growth in the value of thriving food bloggers and food consumption are expected to fuel market growth. Home-based food slicers are becoming increasingly popular as they reduce the time taken to chop different kinds of food compared to traditional household slicers. The growing propensity for effective food equipment across the residential segment is escalating the demand for household slicers. Acceptance, introduction, and adoption of innovative and international cuisines and a growing trend in finger food are likely to fuel demand for specialized equipment. Further, the market for household slicers in all regions is expected to continue to rise due to the increasing base of affluent customers and middle-class income groups, the increase in the working population, and the improvement of consumer lifestyles, which will ultimately result in the use of these tools. Moreover, young consumers who make a significant contribution to the workforce, people in western countries who are more likely to host dinner parties and backyard cooking during the festive seasons, are likely to increase the market for such tools.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Household slicer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the household slicer market with detailed market segmentation by product, distribution channel, and geography. The global household slicer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading household slicer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global household slicer market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. On the basis of product the global household slicer market is segmented into manual and automatic. Based on distribution channel the global household slicer market is segmented into online and offline.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global household slicer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The household slicer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the household slicer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the household slicer market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the household slicer market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from household slicer market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for household slicer in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the household slicer market.

MHS Schneidetechnik

Swedinghaus

Magurit Gefrierschneider GmbH

Foodmate

Bizerba SE & Co. KG

Hallde

Brunner GmbH

Sirman

Devile Technologies

Wente-Thiedig GmbH

