” A full overview of market share, market dynamics, and market trends is provided in the study report on the Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market. This research also provides the necessary overview of the demand outlook and historical evidence of the Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market that influences the development of the global market. The study also gives a rough picture of the size and base of the industry as well. The current condition in the global market is also presented in this paper. The Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service study also includes the top manufacturers, alliances, retailers, sectors, and businesses as well. The Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service study also provides reliable industry forecasts along with detailed market segmentation, market size, market position, and market forecast of the regional & global market’s product and form segment.

This study covers following key players:

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

Alibba Group

Google

IBM

China Telecom

Tecent

Rackspace

Fujitsu

Kingsoft

Market segment by Type,

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Compute as a Service (CaaS)

Data Center as a Service (DaaS)

Desktop as a Service (DaaS)

Application hosting as a service

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

Market segment by Application, split into

Game Industry

E-commerce

Financial Industry

Video Industry

Mobile Phone Industry

Internet Media

Government

Industry

Other

Important data on industry dynamics, market segments, and supply chain strategies of the suppliers are also included in the Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market research. In addition, the Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service industry study covers the global market’s leading players and includes a complete overview of the Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service market’s competitive landscape. Furthermore, the Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service industry study extensively examined the market based on the geographical and application categories, which are further studied by current and prospective market developments. The historical information available in this study also supports international, national and regional industry expansion.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Revenue in 2019

3.3 Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

continued….

