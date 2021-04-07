The predictive vehicle technologymarket was valued at US$ 21.03 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020to2027 to reachUS$48.83billionby 2027.

The predictive vehicle technology market has witnessed eminent growth in the last couple of years globally. The predictive analytics support the automotive industry in managing automotive marketing challenges. By using predictive analytical tools, complex algorithms, and customer relationship management (CRM) platform, the automakers can meet thecustomerdemands as these technologies are majorly digitallyconnected. Also, in context to the adoption of predictive automobile technology, collaborations are taking place. Huge investments are required for building a new vehicle integrated with complex technologies. Therefore, the automakers and tech companies are looking ahead to partnering in order to mitigate the risks. For instance, Volkswagen and Ford are expected to join forces todevelop autonomous vehicles. Alliances and integration of advanced technologies are contributing toward booming predictive automobile technology and so the market growth.

Company Profiles

AISIN SEIKI Co.Ltd.

Aptiv PLC

Traffilog LTD

Continental AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

Visteon Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Predictive Vehicle Technology Market – By Hardware

ADAS

Telematics

OBD

Predictive Vehicle TechnologyMarket – By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Predictive Vehicle TechnologyMarket – By Application

Proactive Alerts

Safety and Security

Market Insights

Emergence of self-driving cars

The auto manufacturers and tech companies are involved in the development of sophisticated technologies that enable automobiles to drive themselves. In the race of testing self-driving vehicles, Google is leading the race, followed by Audi, Toyota, and Mercedes-Benz. In addition to the rising emergence of self-driving vehicles, changing government regulations and collaborations are among the major trends that would support transforming the automotive industry. Regulations such as the EU, Canada, and China are passing legislation and functioning on frameworks that encompass rules around occupancy requirements, electrification, reporting requirements, and considerations for land use and transit planning. Due to aforesaid factors, the global predictive vehicle technology market is projected to grow.

Vehicle Type-BasedInsights

Based on type, the predictive vehicle technology market,is further segmented into commercial vehicle and passenger car.The passenger car segment captured a dominating share ofthe global predictive vehicle technology market.Delphi andRobert Bosch are a few companies engaged in the business of offering advanced vehicle-related technology solutions to the passenger car segment.

Hardware-BasedInsights

The predictive vehicle technology market, by hardware, is subsegment edintoADAS, telematics, and OBD. The ADASsegment captured a dominating share ofthe global predictive vehicle technology market.To ensure the safety of drivers and lower road accidents, the requirement for ADAS is growing across countries. For instance, the US and the European Union are making compulsory for vehicles to be equipped with forward-collision warning systems and autonomous emergency braking systems.

Application-Based Insights

The predictive vehicle technology market, by application, is further segmentedintoproactive alerts safety and security.The safety and securitysegment captured a dominating share ofthe global predictive vehicle technology market.The external IoT sensors work as proximity sensors and rear-view cameras, which make driving safer, parking, and allow blind spot detection for drivers. Also, these sensors and cameras track road conditions, weather conditions, and traffic patterns. With the help of connected cars integrated with predictive technology, prediction and prevention of collisions and accidents have become possible.

Strategic Insights

Market initiative and new development strategiesarecommonly adopted by companies to expand theirfootprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. These strategiesaremostlyobserved in North America and Europe. The players present in the predictive vehicle technologymarket adopt the strategy of expansion and investment in research and development to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

