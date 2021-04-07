” A full overview of market share, market dynamics, and market trends is provided in the study report on the Covid-19 Impact on Online Gambling market. This research also provides the necessary overview of the demand outlook and historical evidence of the Covid-19 Impact on Online Gambling market that influences the development of the global market. The study also gives a rough picture of the size and base of the industry as well. The current condition in the global market is also presented in this paper. The Covid-19 Impact on Online Gambling study also includes the top manufacturers, alliances, retailers, sectors, and businesses as well. The Covid-19 Impact on Online Gambling study also provides reliable industry forecasts along with detailed market segmentation, market size, market position, and market forecast of the regional & global market’s product and form segment.

Bet365

Kindred Group

GVC Holdings

Flutter Entertainment

William Hill

Pinnacle

The Stars Group

Betvictor

Betsson AB

Gamesys

888 Holdings

Bet-at-home.com

Intertops

Betway

Betfred

Interwetten

SBOBET

Sportech

EGB

BetOnline

Sports Gambling

Online Gambling Games

Poker Gambling

Casino Games

Bingo

Others

Sports gambling and casino gaming are the two main types of mobile gambling. In 2019, sports gambling accounted for half of the global market with a market share of 49.46%, while casino gaming was the second largest type with a market share of 25.84%. Sports gambling includes all kinds of ball games, boxing, darts, horse racing and the new e-sports industry. Other online gambling includes online gambling games, poker gambling, bingo and others. Online gambling games refers live lottery, scratch CARDS, lottery, etc.

18-29 years old

30-39 years old

40-49 years old

Others

The influencing factors of mobile gambling consumers are their financial ability to spend and their understanding of participating channels. People aged 30-39 and 40-49 account for an important proportion of mobile gambling consumers.In 2019, people aged 30-39 accounted for 40.72% of the mobile gambling market, making them the largest consumer market in the mobile gambling market. The second largest consumer market was people aged 40-49, accounting for 29.69%.

