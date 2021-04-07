” A full overview of market share, market dynamics, and market trends is provided in the study report on the Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market. This research also provides the necessary overview of the demand outlook and historical evidence of the Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market that influences the development of the global market. The study also gives a rough picture of the size and base of the industry as well. The current condition in the global market is also presented in this paper. The Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) study also includes the top manufacturers, alliances, retailers, sectors, and businesses as well. The Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) study also provides reliable industry forecasts along with detailed market segmentation, market size, market position, and market forecast of the regional & global market’s product and form segment.

This study covers following key players:

IBM

Dude Solutions

Fortive

DPSI

EMaint

ServiceChannel

IFS

Hippo

Real Asset Management

FasTrak

MPulse

MVP Plant

ManagerPlus

Fiix

MicroMain

FMX

UpKeep

Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM)

Market segment by Type,

Cloud Based

On-Premises

In 2019, cloud based accounted for 82.27% of the computer-aided facility management (CAFM) market.

Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM)

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial and Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics and Retail

Education and Government

Healthcare and Others

In terms of applications, Industrial and Manufacturing accounted for the highest proportion of revenue, exceeding 55% in 2019.

Important data on industry dynamics, market segments, and supply chain strategies of the suppliers are also included in the Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market research. In addition, the Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) industry study covers the global market’s leading players and includes a complete overview of the Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market’s competitive landscape. Furthermore, the Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) industry study extensively examined the market based on the geographical and application categories, which are further studied by current and prospective market developments. The historical information available in this study also supports international, national and regional industry expansion.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Covid-19 Impact on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

continued….

