Growing demand of choline chloride from aquaculture industry is projected to escalate the global choline chloride market at a CAGR of 5.0%, during 2019-2027

Latest market study on “Global Choline chloride Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by End-Use Industry (Feed Industry, Human Nutrition, Oil and Gas Industry, Others (Skin and Hair Care)),”, The global choline chloride market is accounted to US$ 662.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,019.5 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Download Sample Report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006801/

Under the end-use industry segment, the feed industry segment accounted for the largest share in the global choline chloride market. Choline chloride is a quaternary ammonium salt with chlorine anion and cation. Choline chloride generally appears as the white crystal is practically a neutral aqueous solution. It is highly adopted by the feed industry as it is used to manufacture animal feed and aqua feed products. Choline chloride has been intensively used in animal feed and appears as a liquid solution with a concentration of 75% as this concentration is stable. The high importance of choline in the animal body, such as an important metabolite that is important for maintaining the cell structure in an animal’s body and other important characteristics, has been one of the primary factors for the upsurge of the choline chloride market all over the globe. Choline chloride is also served as a great source of choline that is highly essential in the aqua feed industry.

Aquaculture involves farming of fish, crustaceans, molluscs, aquatic plants, and other organisms. This method helps to produce food and other commercially used products, replenish wild stock, and rebuild the aquatic population. Choline is used to improve fat metabolism, strike energy balance, and boost the overall productivity of the aquaculture industry. Choline chloride is considered to be an important derivative of the methylamine, which is mainly used as a vitamin substitute as well as animal feed additives to promote the growth of aquaculture species. Aquaculture feeds based on choline chloride are being extensively used to improve protein density. The increased protein density allows the availability of high concentration of lipids, fats, carbohydrates, and vitamins, leading to better quality and yields of eggs. With the growth of the aquaculture industry, the demand for choline chloride is rising for the aqua feed application. To meet this demand, several manufacturers are offering choline chloride for the aquaculture industry.

Buy Now a copy of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006801/

Key Companies

The market for global choline chloride is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global choline chloride market include BASF SE, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Balaji Amines Ltd., Be-Long Corporation, Balchem Corporation, Algry Química S.L., NB Group Co., Ltd., Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc., Eastman chemical company, and GHW Eurochemicals S.R.O., among others.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]