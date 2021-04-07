Glass Packaging Market report covers overviews, summaries, market dynamics, competitive analysis and various strategies of key players to maintain in the global market. In addition to this, we also cover details about various clients, which are the most important elements in the industry. The report predicts future market orientation for the forecast period from 2020 to 2025 with the help of past and current market values.

Glass is among the most preferred packaging materials and a safe choice for packaging food products. Glass containers are commonly made with a combination of various oxides or oxygen-based compounds. The combining of raw materials such as sand, soda ash, limestone, and cullet, creates glass containers that are highly durable, strong, impermeable, easily shaped, and inexpensive. The impermeable nature of glass packaging makes it a safe alternative for protective packaging. It acts as an excellent barrier against the external environment, and the glass containers do not affect the taste, odor, or composition of the products they contain.

Market Key Players:

Amcor Limited

Ardagh Packaging Holdings Limited

Bormioli Rocco SPA

Gerresheimer AG

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Saint Gobain S.A.

Vetropack Holding AG

Vidrala S.A.

Vitro Packaging, LLC.

The glass packaging market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as Rising demand for alcoholic beverages coupled with the rapid increase in the beer industry in Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific region. Moreover, ongoing product innovation and technological advancements to make glass bottles lighter, thereby reducing the energy required to produce and transport them, provides a significant opportunity for the key players operating in the glass packaging market over the forecast period. However, the growing demand for plastics is projected to hamper the overall growth of the glass packaging market.

