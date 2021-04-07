MARKET INTRODUCTION

A flexible garden hose is known to save the job of moving heavy watering cans from the water connection to the garden. Flexible garden hose, garden irrigation, and lawn can be used seamlessly. The garden hose can also be used for washing garden tools, garden furniture, bicycles, and sports equipment quickly and easily. The NSF and FDA certified versatile garden hose are suitable for pets’ drinking water and can be used to fill children’s water pools.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising consumer preference for gardening activities, particularly in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, drives demand for gardening supplies, including flexible garden hose. Flexible garden hoses made from a vinyl hose are the simplest and most cost-effective choices for budget-constraint consumers. Many national and international organizations encourage people to enjoy and participate in gardening activities and to complete their home improvement projects in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. As most health organizations call for individuals to self-isolate, there are still things that people can enjoy without being co-opted in their households. For example, in March 2020, the National Garden Bureau shared ways for gardeners to carry on via covid-19. Planting a veggie garden, redesigning plantings in front of the building, planting a herb garden, developing a new indoor display of plants, buying a sidewalk from local IGCs, and taking a walk in nature are among the things that gardeners can enjoy when self-isolating.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Consumer Goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the flexible garden hoses market with detailed market segmentation by product, performance, distribution channel, and geography. The global flexible garden hoses market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading flexible garden hoses market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global flexible garden hoses market is segmented on the basis of product, performance, and distribution channel. On the basis of product the global flexible garden hoses market is segmented into conventional hoses, soaker hoses, sprinkler hoses, expandable hoses, and others. Based on performance the global flexible garden hoses market is segmented into light duty hoses, medium duty hoses, and heavy & super heavy-duty hoses. Based on distribution channel the global flexible garden hoses market is segmented into online and offline.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global flexible garden hoses market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The flexible garden hoses market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the flexible garden hoses market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the flexible garden hoses market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the flexible garden hoses market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from flexible garden hoses market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for flexible garden hoses in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the flexible garden hoses market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the flexible garden hoses market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

