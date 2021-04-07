MARKET INTRODUCTION

Fertility testing is used to diagnose issues relate to the fertility in women. The gynecological exams include hormone screening, cervical mucus test, intrauterine ultrasound exam and others. The factors that cause infertility in women can be increased body weight, hormone imbalance, blocked fallopian tubes, endometriosis and others. The Fertility tests include laparoscopy, hysterosalpinogram, hysterosalpingo contrast sonogram (HCS), follicle stimulating hormone and among others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growth of the global fertility testing market can be attributed to the driving factors such as rising median age of first-time pregnancies in women and introduction of novel easy-to-use ovulation monitors across the globe. Additionally, growing preference for confidentiality & accessibility of test results, and rapid outcomes of diagnosis are likely to add novel opportunities for the global fertility testing market over the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Fertility Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global fertility testing market with detailed market segmentation by product, mode of purchase, end user and geography. The global fertility testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Prominent/Emerging Players In The Fertility Testing Market Research Include:

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

Fairhaven Health

Prestige Brands, Inc.

bioZhena Corporation

Babystart Ltd.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

UEBE Medical GmbH

Hilin Life Products

Quidel Corporation

MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into fertility monitors and ovulation prediction kits. The fertility monitors segment is further segmented into urine-based monitors, saliva-based monitors and other fertility monitors. The mode of purchase segment is bifurcated into prescription-based and non-prescription or OTC-based. Based on end user, the fertility testing market is classified as hospitals, homecare settings and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global fertility testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Fertility testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

