The report titled Global EVOH Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global EVOH Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global EVOH Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global EVOH Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EVOH Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EVOH Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EVOH Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EVOH Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EVOH Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EVOH Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EVOH Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EVOH Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei, Chang Chun Petrochemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Ethylene(mol%)＜29

29≤Ethylene(mol%)＜35

35≤Ethylene(mol%)＜38

38≤Ethylene(mol%)＜44

Ethylene(mol%)≥44



Market Segmentation by Application: Food Packaging Material

Household Wrapping Material

Automotive Gas Tanks

Pipes For Floor Heating Systems

Wall Coverings

Others



The EVOH Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EVOH Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EVOH Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 EVOH Resin Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global EVOH Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ethylene(mol%)＜29

1.2.3 29≤Ethylene(mol%)＜35

1.2.4 35≤Ethylene(mol%)＜38

1.2.5 38≤Ethylene(mol%)＜44

1.2.6 Ethylene(mol%)≥44

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global EVOH Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food Packaging Material

1.3.3 Household Wrapping Material

1.3.4 Automotive Gas Tanks

1.3.5 Pipes For Floor Heating Systems

1.3.6 Wall Coverings

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global EVOH Resin Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global EVOH Resin Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global EVOH Resin Production by Region

2.3.1 Global EVOH Resin Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global EVOH Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 EVOH Resin Industry Trends

2.4.2 EVOH Resin Market Drivers

2.4.3 EVOH Resin Market Challenges

2.4.4 EVOH Resin Market Restraints

3 Global EVOH Resin Sales

3.1 Global EVOH Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global EVOH Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global EVOH Resin Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top EVOH Resin Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top EVOH Resin Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top EVOH Resin Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top EVOH Resin Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top EVOH Resin Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top EVOH Resin Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global EVOH Resin Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global EVOH Resin Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top EVOH Resin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top EVOH Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EVOH Resin Sales in 2020

4.3 Global EVOH Resin Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top EVOH Resin Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top EVOH Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EVOH Resin Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global EVOH Resin Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global EVOH Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global EVOH Resin Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global EVOH Resin Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global EVOH Resin Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global EVOH Resin Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global EVOH Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global EVOH Resin Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global EVOH Resin Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global EVOH Resin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global EVOH Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global EVOH Resin Price by Type

5.3.1 Global EVOH Resin Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global EVOH Resin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global EVOH Resin Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global EVOH Resin Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global EVOH Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global EVOH Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global EVOH Resin Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global EVOH Resin Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global EVOH Resin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global EVOH Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global EVOH Resin Price by Application

6.3.1 Global EVOH Resin Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global EVOH Resin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America EVOH Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America EVOH Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America EVOH Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America EVOH Resin Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America EVOH Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America EVOH Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America EVOH Resin Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America EVOH Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America EVOH Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America EVOH Resin Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America EVOH Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America EVOH Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe EVOH Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe EVOH Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe EVOH Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe EVOH Resin Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe EVOH Resin Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe EVOH Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe EVOH Resin Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe EVOH Resin Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe EVOH Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe EVOH Resin Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe EVOH Resin Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe EVOH Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific EVOH Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific EVOH Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific EVOH Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific EVOH Resin Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific EVOH Resin Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific EVOH Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific EVOH Resin Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific EVOH Resin Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific EVOH Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific EVOH Resin Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific EVOH Resin Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific EVOH Resin Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America EVOH Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America EVOH Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America EVOH Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America EVOH Resin Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America EVOH Resin Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America EVOH Resin Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America EVOH Resin Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America EVOH Resin Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America EVOH Resin Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America EVOH Resin Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America EVOH Resin Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America EVOH Resin Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa EVOH Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa EVOH Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa EVOH Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa EVOH Resin Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa EVOH Resin Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa EVOH Resin Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa EVOH Resin Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa EVOH Resin Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa EVOH Resin Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa EVOH Resin Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa EVOH Resin Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa EVOH Resin Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kuraray

12.1.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kuraray Overview

12.1.3 Kuraray EVOH Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kuraray EVOH Resin Products and Services

12.1.5 Kuraray EVOH Resin SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Kuraray Recent Developments

12.2 Nippon Gohsei

12.2.1 Nippon Gohsei Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nippon Gohsei Overview

12.2.3 Nippon Gohsei EVOH Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nippon Gohsei EVOH Resin Products and Services

12.2.5 Nippon Gohsei EVOH Resin SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Nippon Gohsei Recent Developments

12.3 Chang Chun Petrochemical

12.3.1 Chang Chun Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Chang Chun Petrochemical Overview

12.3.3 Chang Chun Petrochemical EVOH Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Chang Chun Petrochemical EVOH Resin Products and Services

12.3.5 Chang Chun Petrochemical EVOH Resin SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Chang Chun Petrochemical Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 EVOH Resin Value Chain Analysis

13.2 EVOH Resin Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 EVOH Resin Production Mode & Process

13.4 EVOH Resin Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 EVOH Resin Sales Channels

13.4.2 EVOH Resin Distributors

13.5 EVOH Resin Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

