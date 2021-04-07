Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores market.

The research report on the global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Market Leading Players

Mitsui High-tec, Yutaka Giken, Kienle Spiess, Shiri Electromechanical Technology, Tempel Steel, Toyota Boshoku, Suzhou Fine-stamping, Foshan Pulizi Core, POSCO, Kuroda Precision

EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Segmentation by Product

Permanent Magnet Motor Cores, AC Induction Motor Cores

EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Segmentation by Application

EVHEV

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores market?

How will the global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Market Overview

1.1 EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Product Overview

1.2 EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Permanent Magnet Motor Cores

1.2.2 AC Induction Motor Cores

1.3 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores by Application

4.1 EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 EV

4.1.2 HEV

4.2 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores by Country

5.1 North America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores by Country

6.1 Europe EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores by Country

8.1 Latin America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Business

10.1 Mitsui High-tec

10.1.1 Mitsui High-tec Corporation Information

10.1.2 Mitsui High-tec Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Mitsui High-tec EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Mitsui High-tec EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Products Offered

10.1.5 Mitsui High-tec Recent Development

10.2 Yutaka Giken

10.2.1 Yutaka Giken Corporation Information

10.2.2 Yutaka Giken Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Yutaka Giken EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Mitsui High-tec EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Products Offered

10.2.5 Yutaka Giken Recent Development

10.3 Kienle Spiess

10.3.1 Kienle Spiess Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kienle Spiess Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kienle Spiess EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Kienle Spiess EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Products Offered

10.3.5 Kienle Spiess Recent Development

10.4 Shiri Electromechanical Technology

10.4.1 Shiri Electromechanical Technology Corporation Information

10.4.2 Shiri Electromechanical Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Shiri Electromechanical Technology EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Shiri Electromechanical Technology EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Products Offered

10.4.5 Shiri Electromechanical Technology Recent Development

10.5 Tempel Steel

10.5.1 Tempel Steel Corporation Information

10.5.2 Tempel Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Tempel Steel EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Tempel Steel EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Products Offered

10.5.5 Tempel Steel Recent Development

10.6 Toyota Boshoku

10.6.1 Toyota Boshoku Corporation Information

10.6.2 Toyota Boshoku Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Toyota Boshoku EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Toyota Boshoku EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Products Offered

10.6.5 Toyota Boshoku Recent Development

10.7 Suzhou Fine-stamping

10.7.1 Suzhou Fine-stamping Corporation Information

10.7.2 Suzhou Fine-stamping Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Suzhou Fine-stamping EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Suzhou Fine-stamping EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Products Offered

10.7.5 Suzhou Fine-stamping Recent Development

10.8 Foshan Pulizi Core

10.8.1 Foshan Pulizi Core Corporation Information

10.8.2 Foshan Pulizi Core Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Foshan Pulizi Core EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Foshan Pulizi Core EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Products Offered

10.8.5 Foshan Pulizi Core Recent Development

10.9 POSCO

10.9.1 POSCO Corporation Information

10.9.2 POSCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 POSCO EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 POSCO EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Products Offered

10.9.5 POSCO Recent Development

10.10 Kuroda Precision

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kuroda Precision EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kuroda Precision Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Distributors

12.3 EV/HEV Drive Motor Cores Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

