LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Research Report: DuPont Packaging and Industrial Polymers(Appeel), Eastman Chemical, Eurofoam s.r.l.(Evacell), Fainplast Compounds(EVAtech), Honeywell(A-C), Huntsman Corporation, ICO Polymers (A Schulman Inc.)(ICOFLO), Innospec(FLEXAREN), LATI(LATISTAT), LG Chemical(SEETEC), LyondellBasell(Lupolen), Petroquimica Triunfo(Tritheva), Polimeri Europa (Former EniChem)(Greenflex), Polyram(BondyRam), Premix Thermoplastics Inc.(PRE-ELEC), Silon(Tabond), Teknor Apex Company(Telcar), Total Atofina(EVA), Bamberger Polymer, Celanese Corporation(Ateva), A. Schulman, Inc.(POLYAXIS), Addcomp(ADD-MAX), Arkema Group(Evatane), Armacell(OleTex), Borealis(Low Sulfur), Bostik, Braskem, Diamond and Network Polymers

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market by Type: VA (Approximately up to 4%), VA (Approximately 4 to 30%), VA (Greater than 40%)

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market by Application: Hot melt adhesives, Biomedical Engineering, Equipment for Various Sports, Coatings Formulation, Film and Sheet, Injection Molding

The research report provides analysis based on the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market and according plan their further strategies.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market?

What will be the size of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 VA (Approximately up to 4%)

1.2.3 VA (Approximately 4 to 30%)

1.2.4 VA (Greater than 40%)

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hot melt adhesives

1.3.3 Biomedical Engineering

1.3.4 Equipment for Various Sports

1.3.5 Coatings Formulation

1.3.6 Film and Sheet, Injection Molding

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Industry Trends

2.4.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Drivers

2.4.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Challenges

2.4.4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Restraints

3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales

3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 DuPont Packaging and Industrial Polymers(Appeel)

12.1.1 DuPont Packaging and Industrial Polymers(Appeel) Corporation Information

12.1.2 DuPont Packaging and Industrial Polymers(Appeel) Overview

12.1.3 DuPont Packaging and Industrial Polymers(Appeel) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DuPont Packaging and Industrial Polymers(Appeel) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.1.5 DuPont Packaging and Industrial Polymers(Appeel) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 DuPont Packaging and Industrial Polymers(Appeel) Recent Developments

12.2 Eastman Chemical

12.2.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Eastman Chemical Overview

12.2.3 Eastman Chemical Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Eastman Chemical Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.2.5 Eastman Chemical Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Eastman Chemical Recent Developments

12.3 Eurofoam s.r.l.(Evacell)

12.3.1 Eurofoam s.r.l.(Evacell) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Eurofoam s.r.l.(Evacell) Overview

12.3.3 Eurofoam s.r.l.(Evacell) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Eurofoam s.r.l.(Evacell) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.3.5 Eurofoam s.r.l.(Evacell) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Eurofoam s.r.l.(Evacell) Recent Developments

12.4 Fainplast Compounds(EVAtech)

12.4.1 Fainplast Compounds(EVAtech) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Fainplast Compounds(EVAtech) Overview

12.4.3 Fainplast Compounds(EVAtech) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Fainplast Compounds(EVAtech) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.4.5 Fainplast Compounds(EVAtech) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Fainplast Compounds(EVAtech) Recent Developments

12.5 Honeywell(A-C)

12.5.1 Honeywell(A-C) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Honeywell(A-C) Overview

12.5.3 Honeywell(A-C) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Honeywell(A-C) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.5.5 Honeywell(A-C) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Honeywell(A-C) Recent Developments

12.6 Huntsman Corporation

12.6.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Huntsman Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Huntsman Corporation Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Huntsman Corporation Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.6.5 Huntsman Corporation Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Huntsman Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 ICO Polymers (A Schulman Inc.)(ICOFLO)

12.7.1 ICO Polymers (A Schulman Inc.)(ICOFLO) Corporation Information

12.7.2 ICO Polymers (A Schulman Inc.)(ICOFLO) Overview

12.7.3 ICO Polymers (A Schulman Inc.)(ICOFLO) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ICO Polymers (A Schulman Inc.)(ICOFLO) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.7.5 ICO Polymers (A Schulman Inc.)(ICOFLO) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 ICO Polymers (A Schulman Inc.)(ICOFLO) Recent Developments

12.8 Innospec(FLEXAREN)

12.8.1 Innospec(FLEXAREN) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Innospec(FLEXAREN) Overview

12.8.3 Innospec(FLEXAREN) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Innospec(FLEXAREN) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.8.5 Innospec(FLEXAREN) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Innospec(FLEXAREN) Recent Developments

12.9 LATI(LATISTAT)

12.9.1 LATI(LATISTAT) Corporation Information

12.9.2 LATI(LATISTAT) Overview

12.9.3 LATI(LATISTAT) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 LATI(LATISTAT) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.9.5 LATI(LATISTAT) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 LATI(LATISTAT) Recent Developments

12.10 LG Chemical(SEETEC)

12.10.1 LG Chemical(SEETEC) Corporation Information

12.10.2 LG Chemical(SEETEC) Overview

12.10.3 LG Chemical(SEETEC) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 LG Chemical(SEETEC) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.10.5 LG Chemical(SEETEC) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 LG Chemical(SEETEC) Recent Developments

12.11 LyondellBasell(Lupolen)

12.11.1 LyondellBasell(Lupolen) Corporation Information

12.11.2 LyondellBasell(Lupolen) Overview

12.11.3 LyondellBasell(Lupolen) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 LyondellBasell(Lupolen) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.11.5 LyondellBasell(Lupolen) Recent Developments

12.12 Petroquimica Triunfo(Tritheva)

12.12.1 Petroquimica Triunfo(Tritheva) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Petroquimica Triunfo(Tritheva) Overview

12.12.3 Petroquimica Triunfo(Tritheva) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Petroquimica Triunfo(Tritheva) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.12.5 Petroquimica Triunfo(Tritheva) Recent Developments

12.13 Polimeri Europa (Former EniChem)(Greenflex)

12.13.1 Polimeri Europa (Former EniChem)(Greenflex) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Polimeri Europa (Former EniChem)(Greenflex) Overview

12.13.3 Polimeri Europa (Former EniChem)(Greenflex) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Polimeri Europa (Former EniChem)(Greenflex) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.13.5 Polimeri Europa (Former EniChem)(Greenflex) Recent Developments

12.14 Polyram(BondyRam)

12.14.1 Polyram(BondyRam) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Polyram(BondyRam) Overview

12.14.3 Polyram(BondyRam) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Polyram(BondyRam) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.14.5 Polyram(BondyRam) Recent Developments

12.15 Premix Thermoplastics Inc.(PRE-ELEC)

12.15.1 Premix Thermoplastics Inc.(PRE-ELEC) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Premix Thermoplastics Inc.(PRE-ELEC) Overview

12.15.3 Premix Thermoplastics Inc.(PRE-ELEC) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Premix Thermoplastics Inc.(PRE-ELEC) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.15.5 Premix Thermoplastics Inc.(PRE-ELEC) Recent Developments

12.16 Silon(Tabond)

12.16.1 Silon(Tabond) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Silon(Tabond) Overview

12.16.3 Silon(Tabond) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Silon(Tabond) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.16.5 Silon(Tabond) Recent Developments

12.17 Teknor Apex Company(Telcar)

12.17.1 Teknor Apex Company(Telcar) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Teknor Apex Company(Telcar) Overview

12.17.3 Teknor Apex Company(Telcar) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Teknor Apex Company(Telcar) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.17.5 Teknor Apex Company(Telcar) Recent Developments

12.18 Total Atofina(EVA)

12.18.1 Total Atofina(EVA) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Total Atofina(EVA) Overview

12.18.3 Total Atofina(EVA) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Total Atofina(EVA) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.18.5 Total Atofina(EVA) Recent Developments

12.19 Bamberger Polymer

12.19.1 Bamberger Polymer Corporation Information

12.19.2 Bamberger Polymer Overview

12.19.3 Bamberger Polymer Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Bamberger Polymer Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.19.5 Bamberger Polymer Recent Developments

12.20 Celanese Corporation(Ateva)

12.20.1 Celanese Corporation(Ateva) Corporation Information

12.20.2 Celanese Corporation(Ateva) Overview

12.20.3 Celanese Corporation(Ateva) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Celanese Corporation(Ateva) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.20.5 Celanese Corporation(Ateva) Recent Developments

12.21 A. Schulman, Inc.(POLYAXIS)

12.21.1 A. Schulman, Inc.(POLYAXIS) Corporation Information

12.21.2 A. Schulman, Inc.(POLYAXIS) Overview

12.21.3 A. Schulman, Inc.(POLYAXIS) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 A. Schulman, Inc.(POLYAXIS) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.21.5 A. Schulman, Inc.(POLYAXIS) Recent Developments

12.22 Addcomp(ADD-MAX)

12.22.1 Addcomp(ADD-MAX) Corporation Information

12.22.2 Addcomp(ADD-MAX) Overview

12.22.3 Addcomp(ADD-MAX) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Addcomp(ADD-MAX) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.22.5 Addcomp(ADD-MAX) Recent Developments

12.23 Arkema Group(Evatane)

12.23.1 Arkema Group(Evatane) Corporation Information

12.23.2 Arkema Group(Evatane) Overview

12.23.3 Arkema Group(Evatane) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Arkema Group(Evatane) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.23.5 Arkema Group(Evatane) Recent Developments

12.24 Armacell(OleTex)

12.24.1 Armacell(OleTex) Corporation Information

12.24.2 Armacell(OleTex) Overview

12.24.3 Armacell(OleTex) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Armacell(OleTex) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.24.5 Armacell(OleTex) Recent Developments

12.25 Borealis(Low Sulfur)

12.25.1 Borealis(Low Sulfur) Corporation Information

12.25.2 Borealis(Low Sulfur) Overview

12.25.3 Borealis(Low Sulfur) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Borealis(Low Sulfur) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.25.5 Borealis(Low Sulfur) Recent Developments

12.26 Bostik

12.26.1 Bostik Corporation Information

12.26.2 Bostik Overview

12.26.3 Bostik Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Bostik Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.26.5 Bostik Recent Developments

12.27 Braskem

12.27.1 Braskem Corporation Information

12.27.2 Braskem Overview

12.27.3 Braskem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Braskem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.27.5 Braskem Recent Developments

12.28 Diamond and Network Polymers

12.28.1 Diamond and Network Polymers Corporation Information

12.28.2 Diamond and Network Polymers Overview

12.28.3 Diamond and Network Polymers Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Diamond and Network Polymers Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Products and Services

12.28.5 Diamond and Network Polymers Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Production Mode & Process

13.4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Sales Channels

13.4.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Distributors

13.5 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

