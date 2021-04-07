This research report will give you deep insights about the ESD Protection Devices Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

ESD Protection Devices are employed at all points where electrical devices are likely to come in contact with an object or a person. ESD protection devices channelize an electrostatic surge to the ground so as to protect the device. ESD protection Devices have become a vital component of modern electronics as ICs are isolated from the ground to prevent impairment of data communications.

The EDS Protection Devices market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growth in the smartphone penetration rising adoption of electronics across the automotive industry, increasing demand for miniature electronic devices that are more susceptible to electrostatic discharge (ESD). The adoption of automotive electronics such as LED brake light, head light, and seat control is increasing as they improve the driving performance, driver safety, efficiency of the fuel, and the driver’s comfort which in turn is likely to augment the demand for ESD protection devices in the next years.

Here we have listed the top ESD Protection Devices Market companies in the world

1. Bourns, Inc.

2. Infineon Technologies AG

3. Littlefuse, Inc.

4. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

5. Nexperia

6. Protek Devices LP

7. ROHM Semiconductor

8. Semtech Corporation

9. STMicroelectronics

10. Texas Instruments, Inc.

The Table of Content for ESD Protection Devices Market research study includes:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. ESD Protection Devices Market Landscape

5. ESD Protection Devices Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. ESD Protection Devices Market – Global Market Analysis

7. ESD Protection Devices Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type

8. ESD Protection Devices Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product

9. ESD Protection Devices Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service

10. ESD Protection Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global ESD Protection Devices Market

12. Industry Landscape

13. ESD Protection Devices Market, Key Company Profiles

14. Appendix

15. List of Tables

16. List of Figures

