The Market Eagle

News

All News News

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market Outlook with 28.8% of CAGR by 2025 – Open Text Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Tripwire, Tanium, Cyberreason

Bytheinsightpartners

Apr 7, 2021 , , , ,

EDR market by end-user vertical is segmented into Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Government, IT & Telecommunications, and Manufacturing. The propagation of consumer mobility and BYOD programs in the enterprise are some of the factors contributing to the emerging demand for endpoint detection and response tools. Almost all the industry verticals are increasingly demanding EDR solutions that provide enhanced endpoint security, detection and response capabilities. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries are more exposed to cyber-attacks due to the presence of huge financial and personal data of customers. In this sector, high amount of sensitive data is generated and exchanged every day. Whereas the IT & Telecom, are expected to exhibit increased adoption of security solutions, which is further expected to generate remarkable growth opportunities to the industry players in global EDR market.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000935

Latest market study on “Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) to 2025 by Component (Solution, services), Deployment Model (On Premises, Hosted and Hybrid), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise) and Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Government, IT & Telecommunications, and Manufacturing) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the EDR market is estimated to reach US$ 5,871.6 Mn by 2025 from US$ 785.5 Mn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Endpoint detection and response is in demand owing to increase in requirement from enterprises for advanced threat protection. The key purpose of EDR system is to improve visibility into endpoint events and improve threat detection and response times. It anticipates threats and assesses risks, threat detection, and quick response in order to investigate incidents. Moreover, it detects incidents, confirms & prioritize risks, and prevents attacks in the systems.

There has been constant development in EDR industry. Recently, Carbon Black Reveals Carbon Black Integration Network (CbIN) which is a technology partner program developed to enhance cyber security from collective defense. The program is powered by Carbon Black’s open APIs and Cb Predictive Security Cloud (PSC). Also, Carbon Black, showcased Cb ThreatSight which is a new cybersecurity innovation driven by Cb Predictive Security Cloud (PSC). Cb ThreatSight provides managed threat hunting service to its customers which makes the alert management simpler update the validation of important alerts.
The major players profiled in the report are Carbon Black, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CrowdStrike, Inc., Digital Guardian, FireEye, Inc., Open Text Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Tripwire, Inc., Tanium Inc., Cyberreason Inc., RSA Security LLC, and CounterTack.

The report segments the global EDR market as follows:
Global EDR Market – By Component

Solutions
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services

Global EDR Market – By Deployment Model

On-Premise
Hosted
Hybrid

Global EDR Market – By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises

Global EDR Market – By Vertical

Healthcare
Retail
BFSI
Government
IT & Telecommunication
Manufacturing
Others

Global EDR Market – By Geography

North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Australia
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000935

https://themarketeagle.com/

By theinsightpartners

Related Post

Sliding Door Harness Market Key Challenges and Growth Factors 2021 – 2027|Aptiv PLC, Yazaki Corporation, SWS

Apr 7, 2021 hitesh
All News Energy News Space

Truck Air Processing Unit Market Analysis & Forecast 2021 – 2027|WABCO, KNORR-BREMSE, DAF Trucks

Apr 7, 2021 hitesh
All News Energy News Space

Automobile Transmission Belts Market Future Scope and Growth Factors 2021 – 2027|Robert Bosch, SKF Technology, Gates Corporation

Apr 7, 2021 hitesh

You missed

All News News

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market Outlook with 28.8% of CAGR by 2025 – Open Text Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Tripwire, Tanium, Cyberreason

Apr 7, 2021 theinsightpartners

Sliding Door Harness Market Key Challenges and Growth Factors 2021 – 2027|Aptiv PLC, Yazaki Corporation, SWS

Apr 7, 2021 hitesh
All News Energy News Space

Automobile Transmission Belts Market Future Scope and Growth Factors 2021 – 2027|Robert Bosch, SKF Technology, Gates Corporation

Apr 7, 2021 hitesh
All News Energy News Space

Truck Air Processing Unit Market Analysis & Forecast 2021 – 2027|WABCO, KNORR-BREMSE, DAF Trucks

Apr 7, 2021 hitesh