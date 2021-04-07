EDR market by end-user vertical is segmented into Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Government, IT & Telecommunications, and Manufacturing. The propagation of consumer mobility and BYOD programs in the enterprise are some of the factors contributing to the emerging demand for endpoint detection and response tools. Almost all the industry verticals are increasingly demanding EDR solutions that provide enhanced endpoint security, detection and response capabilities. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries are more exposed to cyber-attacks due to the presence of huge financial and personal data of customers. In this sector, high amount of sensitive data is generated and exchanged every day. Whereas the IT & Telecom, are expected to exhibit increased adoption of security solutions, which is further expected to generate remarkable growth opportunities to the industry players in global EDR market.
Latest market study on “Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) to 2025 by Component (Solution, services), Deployment Model (On Premises, Hosted and Hybrid), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise) and Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Government, IT & Telecommunications, and Manufacturing) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the EDR market is estimated to reach US$ 5,871.6 Mn by 2025 from US$ 785.5 Mn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.
Endpoint detection and response is in demand owing to increase in requirement from enterprises for advanced threat protection. The key purpose of EDR system is to improve visibility into endpoint events and improve threat detection and response times. It anticipates threats and assesses risks, threat detection, and quick response in order to investigate incidents. Moreover, it detects incidents, confirms & prioritize risks, and prevents attacks in the systems.
There has been constant development in EDR industry. Recently, Carbon Black Reveals Carbon Black Integration Network (CbIN) which is a technology partner program developed to enhance cyber security from collective defense. The program is powered by Carbon Black’s open APIs and Cb Predictive Security Cloud (PSC). Also, Carbon Black, showcased Cb ThreatSight which is a new cybersecurity innovation driven by Cb Predictive Security Cloud (PSC). Cb ThreatSight provides managed threat hunting service to its customers which makes the alert management simpler update the validation of important alerts.
The major players profiled in the report are Carbon Black, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CrowdStrike, Inc., Digital Guardian, FireEye, Inc., Open Text Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Tripwire, Inc., Tanium Inc., Cyberreason Inc., RSA Security LLC, and CounterTack.
The report segments the global EDR market as follows:
Global EDR Market – By Component
Solutions
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
Global EDR Market – By Deployment Model
On-Premise
Hosted
Hybrid
Global EDR Market – By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Global EDR Market – By Vertical
Healthcare
Retail
BFSI
Government
IT & Telecommunication
Manufacturing
Others
Global EDR Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Australia
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
