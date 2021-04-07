Global Electric Bed Market: Overview

Remarkable growth in number of COVID-19 patients in all worldwide locations is likely to fuel the expansion of the global electric bed market throughout the assessment period 2019–2029. Numerous hospitals and clinics across the globe are increasing demand for electric beds owing to a wide range of advantages they offer.

An upcoming research report by TMRR intends to provide 360-degree analysis of electric bed market for the forecast period 2019–2029. Thus, the report covers analysis of key points including present market trends, demand-supply ratio, growth drivers, restraints, and competitive landscape of the global electric bed market.

The report performs bifurcation of the global market for electric bed based on many important parameters including application, product, end-use, and region. Based on product, the global electric bed market is classified into fully automatic and semi-automatic.

Global Electric Bed Market: Growth Dynamics

Electric beds are gaining traction across the worldwide locations as these beds allow user to adjust both the lower and upper body positions. In addition to this, users can change the height of these beds according to their comfort levels. These beds are widely used in various hospital setups across the globe as they can assist in numerous medical health issues. Thus, growing number of hospitals and clinics across the globe is expected to boost demand avenues in the global electric bed market during the assessment period of 2019 to 2029.

In recent few months, there is remarkable growth in number of COVID-19 patients. To provide health services to all these patients, the government bodies and healthcare sector across the globe are growing efforts. Increasing the number of hospitals is one of such initiatives. This scenario has created tremendous demand for electric beds in many hospitals. Apart from this, the continuously increasing worldwide older population is one of the important factors stimulating prominent demand opportunities in the global electric bed market.

Global Electric Bed Market: Notable Development and Competitive Analysis

The electric bed market shows presence of many active players. This scenario has resulted into highly intense competitive landscape of the market electric bed. To gain leading position, several enterprises in the electric bed market are executing different strategies.

Major enterprises working in the global electric bed market are growing investments in research and development activities. The main motive of this move is to improve the quality of products they offer. This scenario connotes that the global electric bed market will grow at prodigious pace during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

The list of important players in the global electric bed market includes:

Arjo

PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Stryker

Invacare Corporation

LINET

Malvestio Spa

Midmark India Pvt. Ltd.

Global Electric Bed Market: Regional Assessment

The global electric bed market is spread across five key regions, namely, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Among all regions, North America is one of the dominating regions in the market for electric bed. Key reason for this growth is presence of sturdy healthcare infrastructure in this region. Apart from this, the growing number of patient admissions and surgeries is projected to generate promising expansion opportunities in the North America electric bed market in the forthcoming years.

