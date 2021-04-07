MARKET INTRODUCTION

Dye sublimated apparel is lightweight and suitable for various work environments. This dye sublimation technique uses thermal transfer to shift varying amounts of colored dye pigments from carrier film to PVC printing surface, to which the dyes bond chemically. This printing majorly applies to fabric and rigid materials. Besides, the dye-sublimated fabric doesn’t fade or crack even after washing many times, and images do not peel, chip or scratch. Dye-sublimation printing is gaining traction among the promotional product printers due to its various application on a wide range of products.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Dye sublimated apparel with a specific printed quotation and studded design are gaining popularity due to its high-quality photographic results. Growing spending on customized clothes with print photographs and gradient tones is expected to drive dye sublimated apparel market growth. Besides, product demand is also likely to be driven by the rising popularity of online shopping platforms. Several companies in the market offer dye sublimated apparel with advanced fabric technologies. However, with the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the global textile industry is facing the brunt of a worldwide market slowdown. The demand for textiles has come to a standstill as the major markets are under lockdown globally, which is likely to hinder the market growth.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Dye Sublimated Apparel Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the dye sublimated apparel market with detailed market segmentation by product, printing technique, and distribution channel. The global dye sublimated apparel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading dye sublimated apparel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global dye sublimated apparel market is segmented into product, printing technique, and distribution channel. By product, the dye sublimated apparel market is classified into T-shirts, Leggings, Hoodies, Golf Shirts, Others. By printing technique, the dye sublimated apparel market is classified into Small Format Heat Press, Calender Heat Press, Flatbed Heat Press, 3D Vacuum Heat Press. By distribution channel, the dye sublimated apparel market is classified into Online, Offline.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global dye sublimated apparel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The dye sublimated apparel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the dye sublimated apparel market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the dye sublimated apparel market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the dye sublimated apparel market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the dye sublimated apparel market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for dye sublimated apparel in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the dye sublimated apparel market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the dye sublimated apparel market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

