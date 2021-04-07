Door handles are the device that is usually attached to the door for easily opening and closing of doors. They are generally made of a material such as steel, plastic, and others. Rising manufacturing of doors and windows and increasing demand for fashionable and trendy door handle among end-user are the key driving factors for the door handles market growth. Further, rapid urbanization and increasing consumer spending on the interior and home remodeling are also fueling the demand for the door handles market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for knob style door handles due to their compact structure and availability of various appropriate designs. Additionally, the rise in demand for brass metal door handles as they offer an artistic and shiny look to the exterior and interior doors of the infrastructure thereby fuels the demand for door handles market. Moreover, growing focus of manufacturing companies on manufacturing fashionable products with improved and modified designs, patterns, and materials that offer a rich aesthetic appeal to the infrastructures. An increase in the number of residential buildings, rising disposable income, and improved living standards create ample growth opportunities for the door handles market.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Door Handles Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Door Handles Market Lucrative Regional Markets

Like any other research material, the report has covered key geographical regions such as Europe, Japan, United States, India, Southeast Asia and Europe. Researchers have given their opinion or insights of value, product sales, and industry share besides availability opportunities to expand in those regions. As far as the sub-regions, North America, Canada, Medico, Australia, Asia-Pacific, India, South Korea, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Russia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa are included.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the Door Handles industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

The study wanted to focus on key manufacturers, competitive landscape, and SWOT analysis for the Door Handles Market. Apart from looking into the geographical regions, the report concentrated on key trends and segments that are either driving or preventing the growth of the industry. Researchers have also focused on individual growth trends besides their contribution to the overall market.

