LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Core Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Core Materials market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Core Materials market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Core Materials market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Core Materials Market Research Report: Diab Group (Ratos), Evonik Industries AG, Gurit Holding AG, 3A Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Armacell International S.A., Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd, The Gill Corporation, Euro-Composites S.A., Plascore Incorporated

Global Core Materials Market by Type: Foam, Honeycomb, Balsa

Global Core Materials Market by Application: Aerospace, Wind Energy, Marine, Transportation, Construction, Others

The research report provides analysis based on the global Core Materials market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Core Materials market and according plan their further strategies.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Core Materials market?

What will be the size of the global Core Materials market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Core Materials market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Core Materials market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Core Materials market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Core Materials Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Core Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Foam

1.2.3 Honeycomb

1.2.4 Balsa

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Core Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Wind Energy

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Core Materials Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Core Materials Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Core Materials Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Core Materials Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Core Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Core Materials Industry Trends

2.4.2 Core Materials Market Drivers

2.4.3 Core Materials Market Challenges

2.4.4 Core Materials Market Restraints

3 Global Core Materials Sales

3.1 Global Core Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Core Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Core Materials Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Core Materials Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Core Materials Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Core Materials Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Core Materials Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Core Materials Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Core Materials Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Core Materials Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Core Materials Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Core Materials Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Core Materials Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Core Materials Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Core Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Core Materials Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Core Materials Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Core Materials Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Core Materials Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Core Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Core Materials Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Core Materials Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Core Materials Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Core Materials Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Core Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Core Materials Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Core Materials Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Core Materials Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Core Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Core Materials Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Core Materials Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Core Materials Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Core Materials Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Core Materials Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Core Materials Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Core Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Core Materials Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Core Materials Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Core Materials Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Core Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Core Materials Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Core Materials Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Core Materials Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Core Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Core Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Core Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Core Materials Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Core Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Core Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Core Materials Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Core Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Core Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Core Materials Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Core Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Core Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Core Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Core Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Core Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Core Materials Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Core Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Core Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Core Materials Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Core Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Core Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Core Materials Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Core Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Core Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Core Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Core Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Core Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Core Materials Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Core Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Core Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Core Materials Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Core Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Core Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Core Materials Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Core Materials Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Core Materials Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Core Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Core Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Core Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Core Materials Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Core Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Core Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Core Materials Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Core Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Core Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Core Materials Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Core Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Core Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Core Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Core Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Core Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Core Materials Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Core Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Core Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Core Materials Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Core Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Core Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Core Materials Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Core Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Core Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Diab Group (Ratos)

12.1.1 Diab Group (Ratos) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Diab Group (Ratos) Overview

12.1.3 Diab Group (Ratos) Core Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Diab Group (Ratos) Core Materials Products and Services

12.1.5 Diab Group (Ratos) Core Materials SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Diab Group (Ratos) Recent Developments

12.2 Evonik Industries AG

12.2.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

12.2.2 Evonik Industries AG Overview

12.2.3 Evonik Industries AG Core Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Evonik Industries AG Core Materials Products and Services

12.2.5 Evonik Industries AG Core Materials SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Evonik Industries AG Recent Developments

12.3 Gurit Holding AG

12.3.1 Gurit Holding AG Corporation Information

12.3.2 Gurit Holding AG Overview

12.3.3 Gurit Holding AG Core Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Gurit Holding AG Core Materials Products and Services

12.3.5 Gurit Holding AG Core Materials SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Gurit Holding AG Recent Developments

12.4 3A Composites

12.4.1 3A Composites Corporation Information

12.4.2 3A Composites Overview

12.4.3 3A Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 3A Composites Core Materials Products and Services

12.4.5 3A Composites Core Materials SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 3A Composites Recent Developments

12.5 Hexcel Corporation

12.5.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hexcel Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Hexcel Corporation Core Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hexcel Corporation Core Materials Products and Services

12.5.5 Hexcel Corporation Core Materials SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Hexcel Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 Armacell International S.A.

12.6.1 Armacell International S.A. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Armacell International S.A. Overview

12.6.3 Armacell International S.A. Core Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Armacell International S.A. Core Materials Products and Services

12.6.5 Armacell International S.A. Core Materials SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Armacell International S.A. Recent Developments

12.7 Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd

12.7.1 Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd Corporation Information

12.7.2 Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd Overview

12.7.3 Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd Core Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd Core Materials Products and Services

12.7.5 Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd Core Materials SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd Recent Developments

12.8 The Gill Corporation

12.8.1 The Gill Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 The Gill Corporation Overview

12.8.3 The Gill Corporation Core Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 The Gill Corporation Core Materials Products and Services

12.8.5 The Gill Corporation Core Materials SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 The Gill Corporation Recent Developments

12.9 Euro-Composites S.A.

12.9.1 Euro-Composites S.A. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Euro-Composites S.A. Overview

12.9.3 Euro-Composites S.A. Core Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Euro-Composites S.A. Core Materials Products and Services

12.9.5 Euro-Composites S.A. Core Materials SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Euro-Composites S.A. Recent Developments

12.10 Plascore Incorporated

12.10.1 Plascore Incorporated Corporation Information

12.10.2 Plascore Incorporated Overview

12.10.3 Plascore Incorporated Core Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Plascore Incorporated Core Materials Products and Services

12.10.5 Plascore Incorporated Core Materials SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Plascore Incorporated Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Core Materials Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Core Materials Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Core Materials Production Mode & Process

13.4 Core Materials Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Core Materials Sales Channels

13.4.2 Core Materials Distributors

13.5 Core Materials Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

