Global Contactless Payments Industry report provides detailed study to understand current market scenario and future aspects. The report helps to comprehend Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities along with important developments in the Contactless Payments market.

Contactless payment systems are debit cards, credit cards, smart cards, or any other devices, which uses RFID or NFC, for making a secure payment. Contactless payment is convenient for secured money transfers and other transactions that are augmenting in the growth of the market. Contactless payment offers quick and efficient payment solutions through an NFC mobile phone, EMV contactless card, or other contactless cards, thus increasing adoption of the contactless payment solution that propels the growth of the contactless payment market.

The increasing use of contactless payment solutions due to its secure payment method also increases convenience and enhances operational efficiency, henceforth boosting the growth of the contactless payment system market. Growing penetration of contactless payment technology in smartphones and mobile handsets is further impacting on the growth of the contactless payment market. Factors such as less transaction time and convenience in the processing are booming the growth of the contactless payment market. Furthermore, technological advancement and faster transaction offer by the contactless payment are expected to grow demand for the contactless payment market.

The reports cover key developments in the Contactless Payments market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Contactless Payments market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Contactless Payments market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Advanced Card Systems Ltd.

Gemalto N.V.

Giesecke+Devrient

Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.

Ingenico Group

Mastercard Incorporated

On Track Innovations LTD

Verifone Systems, Inc

Visa Inc.

Wirecard AG

The “Global Contactless Payments Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Contactless Payments market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Contactless Payments market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Contactless Payments market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global contactless payment market is segmented on the basis of technology, solution, payment type. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as cellular mobile devices, smart cards, point of sales terminals, NFC chips, others. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as data management solution, payment terminal solution, contactless mobile payment solution, device management solution, security and fraud management solution, hosted point of sale solution, transaction management solution, analytics solution. On the basis of payment type the market is segmented as cellular mobile devices, contactless form factors, contactless smart cards.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Contactless Payments market based on providers, billing type, enterprise size, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Contactless Payments market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

