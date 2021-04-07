LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Confectionery Ingredients Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Confectionery Ingredients market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Confectionery Ingredients market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Confectionery Ingredients market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Confectionery Ingredients Market Research Report: Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Olam International Ltd., Barry Callebaut, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM, Kerry Group PLC, Arla Foods, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Aarhuskarlshamn (AAK)

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market by Type: Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery, Gum, Others (Fillings, Coatings, Caramel, Aerated Confectionery, Spreads, And Cereal Bars)

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market by Application: Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery, Gum, Others

The research report provides analysis based on the global Confectionery Ingredients market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Confectionery Ingredients market and according plan their further strategies.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Confectionery Ingredients market?

What will be the size of the global Confectionery Ingredients market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Confectionery Ingredients market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Confectionery Ingredients market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Confectionery Ingredients market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Confectionery Ingredients Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Confectionery Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Chocolate

1.2.3 Sugar Confectionery

1.2.4 Gum

1.2.5 Others (Fillings, Coatings, Caramel, Aerated Confectionery, Spreads, And Cereal Bars)

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Confectionery Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chocolate

1.3.3 Sugar Confectionery

1.3.4 Gum

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Confectionery Ingredients Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Confectionery Ingredients Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Confectionery Ingredients Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Confectionery Ingredients Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Confectionery Ingredients Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Confectionery Ingredients Industry Trends

2.4.2 Confectionery Ingredients Market Drivers

2.4.3 Confectionery Ingredients Market Challenges

2.4.4 Confectionery Ingredients Market Restraints

3 Global Confectionery Ingredients Sales

3.1 Global Confectionery Ingredients Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Confectionery Ingredients Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Confectionery Ingredients Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Confectionery Ingredients Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Confectionery Ingredients Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Confectionery Ingredients Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Confectionery Ingredients Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Confectionery Ingredients Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Confectionery Ingredients Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Confectionery Ingredients Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Confectionery Ingredients Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Confectionery Ingredients Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Confectionery Ingredients Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Confectionery Ingredients Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Confectionery Ingredients Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Confectionery Ingredients Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Confectionery Ingredients Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Confectionery Ingredients Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Confectionery Ingredients Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Confectionery Ingredients Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Confectionery Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Confectionery Ingredients Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Confectionery Ingredients Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Confectionery Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Confectionery Ingredients Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Confectionery Ingredients Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Confectionery Ingredients Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Confectionery Ingredients Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Confectionery Ingredients Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Confectionery Ingredients Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Confectionery Ingredients Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Confectionery Ingredients Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Confectionery Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Confectionery Ingredients Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Confectionery Ingredients Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Confectionery Ingredients Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Confectionery Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Confectionery Ingredients Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Confectionery Ingredients Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Confectionery Ingredients Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Confectionery Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Confectionery Ingredients Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Confectionery Ingredients Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Confectionery Ingredients Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Confectionery Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Confectionery Ingredients Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Confectionery Ingredients Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Confectionery Ingredients Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Confectionery Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Confectionery Ingredients Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Confectionery Ingredients Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Confectionery Ingredients Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Ingredients Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Ingredients Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Ingredients Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cargill, Incorporated

12.1.1 Cargill, Incorporated Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cargill, Incorporated Overview

12.1.3 Cargill, Incorporated Confectionery Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Cargill, Incorporated Confectionery Ingredients Products and Services

12.1.5 Cargill, Incorporated Confectionery Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Cargill, Incorporated Recent Developments

12.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

12.2.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Corporation Information

12.2.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company Overview

12.2.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Confectionery Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company Confectionery Ingredients Products and Services

12.2.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company Confectionery Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Archer Daniels Midland Company Recent Developments

12.3 Olam International Ltd.

12.3.1 Olam International Ltd. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Olam International Ltd. Overview

12.3.3 Olam International Ltd. Confectionery Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Olam International Ltd. Confectionery Ingredients Products and Services

12.3.5 Olam International Ltd. Confectionery Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Olam International Ltd. Recent Developments

12.4 Barry Callebaut

12.4.1 Barry Callebaut Corporation Information

12.4.2 Barry Callebaut Overview

12.4.3 Barry Callebaut Confectionery Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Barry Callebaut Confectionery Ingredients Products and Services

12.4.5 Barry Callebaut Confectionery Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Barry Callebaut Recent Developments

12.5 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

12.5.1 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company Corporation Information

12.5.2 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company Overview

12.5.3 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company Confectionery Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company Confectionery Ingredients Products and Services

12.5.5 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company Confectionery Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company Recent Developments

12.6 Koninklijke DSM

12.6.1 Koninklijke DSM Corporation Information

12.6.2 Koninklijke DSM Overview

12.6.3 Koninklijke DSM Confectionery Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Koninklijke DSM Confectionery Ingredients Products and Services

12.6.5 Koninklijke DSM Confectionery Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Koninklijke DSM Recent Developments

12.7 Kerry Group PLC

12.7.1 Kerry Group PLC Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kerry Group PLC Overview

12.7.3 Kerry Group PLC Confectionery Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kerry Group PLC Confectionery Ingredients Products and Services

12.7.5 Kerry Group PLC Confectionery Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Kerry Group PLC Recent Developments

12.8 Arla Foods

12.8.1 Arla Foods Corporation Information

12.8.2 Arla Foods Overview

12.8.3 Arla Foods Confectionery Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Arla Foods Confectionery Ingredients Products and Services

12.8.5 Arla Foods Confectionery Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Arla Foods Recent Developments

12.9 Tate & Lyle PLC

12.9.1 Tate & Lyle PLC Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tate & Lyle PLC Overview

12.9.3 Tate & Lyle PLC Confectionery Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Tate & Lyle PLC Confectionery Ingredients Products and Services

12.9.5 Tate & Lyle PLC Confectionery Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Tate & Lyle PLC Recent Developments

12.10 Ingredion Incorporated

12.10.1 Ingredion Incorporated Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ingredion Incorporated Overview

12.10.3 Ingredion Incorporated Confectionery Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ingredion Incorporated Confectionery Ingredients Products and Services

12.10.5 Ingredion Incorporated Confectionery Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Ingredion Incorporated Recent Developments

12.11 Aarhuskarlshamn (AAK)

12.11.1 Aarhuskarlshamn (AAK) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Aarhuskarlshamn (AAK) Overview

12.11.3 Aarhuskarlshamn (AAK) Confectionery Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Aarhuskarlshamn (AAK) Confectionery Ingredients Products and Services

12.11.5 Aarhuskarlshamn (AAK) Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Confectionery Ingredients Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Confectionery Ingredients Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Confectionery Ingredients Production Mode & Process

13.4 Confectionery Ingredients Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Confectionery Ingredients Sales Channels

13.4.2 Confectionery Ingredients Distributors

13.5 Confectionery Ingredients Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

