LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors' activities as well as execute their business strategies.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Research Report: Kryton, Xypex Chemical, Fosroc, Grace, Hycrete, Sika, Penetron, BASF Rheomac, Schomburg, Markham Global, IPA Systems, Cemix, Cementaid, Moxie, Tecnochem, Hunan Yibao Building Material

Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market by Type: Solid Waterproofing Admixture, Liquid Waterproofing Admixture

Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market by Application: Commodity Concrete, Prefabricated Concrete

The research report provides analysis based on the global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures market and according plan their further strategies.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures market?

What will be the size of the global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solid Waterproofing Admixture

1.2.3 Liquid Waterproofing Admixture

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commodity Concrete

1.3.3 Prefabricated Concrete

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Industry Trends

2.4.2 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Drivers

2.4.3 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Challenges

2.4.4 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Restraints

3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales

3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kryton

12.1.1 Kryton Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kryton Overview

12.1.3 Kryton Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kryton Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Products and Services

12.1.5 Kryton Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Kryton Recent Developments

12.2 Xypex Chemical

12.2.1 Xypex Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Xypex Chemical Overview

12.2.3 Xypex Chemical Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Xypex Chemical Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Products and Services

12.2.5 Xypex Chemical Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Xypex Chemical Recent Developments

12.3 Fosroc

12.3.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

12.3.2 Fosroc Overview

12.3.3 Fosroc Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Fosroc Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Products and Services

12.3.5 Fosroc Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Fosroc Recent Developments

12.4 Grace

12.4.1 Grace Corporation Information

12.4.2 Grace Overview

12.4.3 Grace Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Grace Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Products and Services

12.4.5 Grace Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Grace Recent Developments

12.5 Hycrete

12.5.1 Hycrete Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hycrete Overview

12.5.3 Hycrete Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hycrete Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Products and Services

12.5.5 Hycrete Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Hycrete Recent Developments

12.6 Sika

12.6.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sika Overview

12.6.3 Sika Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sika Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Products and Services

12.6.5 Sika Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Sika Recent Developments

12.7 Penetron

12.7.1 Penetron Corporation Information

12.7.2 Penetron Overview

12.7.3 Penetron Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Penetron Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Products and Services

12.7.5 Penetron Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Penetron Recent Developments

12.8 BASF Rheomac

12.8.1 BASF Rheomac Corporation Information

12.8.2 BASF Rheomac Overview

12.8.3 BASF Rheomac Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BASF Rheomac Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Products and Services

12.8.5 BASF Rheomac Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 BASF Rheomac Recent Developments

12.9 Schomburg

12.9.1 Schomburg Corporation Information

12.9.2 Schomburg Overview

12.9.3 Schomburg Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Schomburg Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Products and Services

12.9.5 Schomburg Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Schomburg Recent Developments

12.10 Markham Global

12.10.1 Markham Global Corporation Information

12.10.2 Markham Global Overview

12.10.3 Markham Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Markham Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Products and Services

12.10.5 Markham Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Markham Global Recent Developments

12.11 IPA Systems

12.11.1 IPA Systems Corporation Information

12.11.2 IPA Systems Overview

12.11.3 IPA Systems Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 IPA Systems Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Products and Services

12.11.5 IPA Systems Recent Developments

12.12 Cemix

12.12.1 Cemix Corporation Information

12.12.2 Cemix Overview

12.12.3 Cemix Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Cemix Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Products and Services

12.12.5 Cemix Recent Developments

12.13 Cementaid

12.13.1 Cementaid Corporation Information

12.13.2 Cementaid Overview

12.13.3 Cementaid Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Cementaid Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Products and Services

12.13.5 Cementaid Recent Developments

12.14 Moxie

12.14.1 Moxie Corporation Information

12.14.2 Moxie Overview

12.14.3 Moxie Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Moxie Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Products and Services

12.14.5 Moxie Recent Developments

12.15 Tecnochem

12.15.1 Tecnochem Corporation Information

12.15.2 Tecnochem Overview

12.15.3 Tecnochem Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Tecnochem Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Products and Services

12.15.5 Tecnochem Recent Developments

12.16 Hunan Yibao Building Material

12.16.1 Hunan Yibao Building Material Corporation Information

12.16.2 Hunan Yibao Building Material Overview

12.16.3 Hunan Yibao Building Material Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Hunan Yibao Building Material Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Products and Services

12.16.5 Hunan Yibao Building Material Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Production Mode & Process

13.4 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales Channels

13.4.2 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Distributors

13.5 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

