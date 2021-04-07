LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Concrete Bonding Agents market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Concrete Bonding Agents market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Concrete Bonding Agents market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Research Report: Sika AG, Fosroc International Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber S.A., Mapei S.P.A., BASF SE, Lafargeholcim, The DOW Chemical Company, DOW Corning Corporation, GCP Applied Technologies, The Euclid Chemical Company, The Quikrete Companies

Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market by Type: Cementitious latex based, Epoxy based

Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market by Application: Repairing, Flooring, Decorative, Marine

The research report provides analysis based on the global Concrete Bonding Agents market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Concrete Bonding Agents market and according plan their further strategies.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Concrete Bonding Agents market?

What will be the size of the global Concrete Bonding Agents market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Concrete Bonding Agents market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Concrete Bonding Agents market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Concrete Bonding Agents market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Concrete Bonding Agents Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cementitious latex based

1.2.3 Epoxy based

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Repairing

1.3.3 Flooring

1.3.4 Decorative

1.3.5 Marine

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Concrete Bonding Agents Industry Trends

2.4.2 Concrete Bonding Agents Market Drivers

2.4.3 Concrete Bonding Agents Market Challenges

2.4.4 Concrete Bonding Agents Market Restraints

3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Sales

3.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Concrete Bonding Agents Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Concrete Bonding Agents Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Concrete Bonding Agents Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Concrete Bonding Agents Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Concrete Bonding Agents Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Concrete Bonding Agents Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Concrete Bonding Agents Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Concrete Bonding Agents Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Concrete Bonding Agents Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Concrete Bonding Agents Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Concrete Bonding Agents Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Bonding Agents Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agents Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agents Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sika AG

12.1.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sika AG Overview

12.1.3 Sika AG Concrete Bonding Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sika AG Concrete Bonding Agents Products and Services

12.1.5 Sika AG Concrete Bonding Agents SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Sika AG Recent Developments

12.2 Fosroc International Ltd.

12.2.1 Fosroc International Ltd. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Fosroc International Ltd. Overview

12.2.3 Fosroc International Ltd. Concrete Bonding Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Fosroc International Ltd. Concrete Bonding Agents Products and Services

12.2.5 Fosroc International Ltd. Concrete Bonding Agents SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Fosroc International Ltd. Recent Developments

12.3 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

12.3.1 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Overview

12.3.3 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Concrete Bonding Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Concrete Bonding Agents Products and Services

12.3.5 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Concrete Bonding Agents SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Recent Developments

12.4 Mapei S.P.A.

12.4.1 Mapei S.P.A. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mapei S.P.A. Overview

12.4.3 Mapei S.P.A. Concrete Bonding Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mapei S.P.A. Concrete Bonding Agents Products and Services

12.4.5 Mapei S.P.A. Concrete Bonding Agents SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Mapei S.P.A. Recent Developments

12.5 BASF SE

12.5.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.5.2 BASF SE Overview

12.5.3 BASF SE Concrete Bonding Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BASF SE Concrete Bonding Agents Products and Services

12.5.5 BASF SE Concrete Bonding Agents SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 BASF SE Recent Developments

12.6 Lafargeholcim

12.6.1 Lafargeholcim Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lafargeholcim Overview

12.6.3 Lafargeholcim Concrete Bonding Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Lafargeholcim Concrete Bonding Agents Products and Services

12.6.5 Lafargeholcim Concrete Bonding Agents SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Lafargeholcim Recent Developments

12.7 The DOW Chemical Company

12.7.1 The DOW Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.7.2 The DOW Chemical Company Overview

12.7.3 The DOW Chemical Company Concrete Bonding Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 The DOW Chemical Company Concrete Bonding Agents Products and Services

12.7.5 The DOW Chemical Company Concrete Bonding Agents SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 The DOW Chemical Company Recent Developments

12.8 DOW Corning Corporation

12.8.1 DOW Corning Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 DOW Corning Corporation Overview

12.8.3 DOW Corning Corporation Concrete Bonding Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 DOW Corning Corporation Concrete Bonding Agents Products and Services

12.8.5 DOW Corning Corporation Concrete Bonding Agents SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 DOW Corning Corporation Recent Developments

12.9 GCP Applied Technologies

12.9.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporation Information

12.9.2 GCP Applied Technologies Overview

12.9.3 GCP Applied Technologies Concrete Bonding Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 GCP Applied Technologies Concrete Bonding Agents Products and Services

12.9.5 GCP Applied Technologies Concrete Bonding Agents SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Developments

12.10 The Euclid Chemical Company

12.10.1 The Euclid Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.10.2 The Euclid Chemical Company Overview

12.10.3 The Euclid Chemical Company Concrete Bonding Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 The Euclid Chemical Company Concrete Bonding Agents Products and Services

12.10.5 The Euclid Chemical Company Concrete Bonding Agents SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 The Euclid Chemical Company Recent Developments

12.11 The Quikrete Companies

12.11.1 The Quikrete Companies Corporation Information

12.11.2 The Quikrete Companies Overview

12.11.3 The Quikrete Companies Concrete Bonding Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 The Quikrete Companies Concrete Bonding Agents Products and Services

12.11.5 The Quikrete Companies Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Concrete Bonding Agents Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Concrete Bonding Agents Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Concrete Bonding Agents Production Mode & Process

13.4 Concrete Bonding Agents Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Concrete Bonding Agents Sales Channels

13.4.2 Concrete Bonding Agents Distributors

13.5 Concrete Bonding Agents Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

