LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Commercial Rubber Flooring market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Commercial Rubber Flooring market growth has also been mapped by the report.
The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Commercial Rubber Flooring market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.
Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Research Report: Hanwha, LG Hausys, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., Flowcrete, James Halstead, Nora, Milliken Floor Covering, Novalis Innovative Flooring, Tajima, Tkflor, NOX Corporation, TOLI Corporation
Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market by Type: Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber
Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market by Application: Healthcare, Education, Leisure & Hospitality, Retail, Commercial Buildings, Public Buildings
The research report provides analysis based on the global Commercial Rubber Flooring market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Commercial Rubber Flooring market and according plan their further strategies.
Questions Answered by the Report:
Which are the dominant players of the global Commercial Rubber Flooring market?
What will be the size of the global Commercial Rubber Flooring market in the coming years?
Which segment will lead the global Commercial Rubber Flooring market?
How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Commercial Rubber Flooring market?
What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Commercial Rubber Flooring market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Commercial Rubber Flooring Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Natural Rubber
1.2.3 Synthetic Rubber
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Education
1.3.4 Leisure & Hospitality
1.3.5 Retail
1.3.6 Commercial Buildings
1.3.7 Public Buildings
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Commercial Rubber Flooring Industry Trends
2.4.2 Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Drivers
2.4.3 Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Challenges
2.4.4 Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Restraints
3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales
3.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Commercial Rubber Flooring Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Commercial Rubber Flooring Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Commercial Rubber Flooring Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Commercial Rubber Flooring Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Commercial Rubber Flooring Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Commercial Rubber Flooring Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Commercial Rubber Flooring Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Commercial Rubber Flooring Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Commercial Rubber Flooring Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Commercial Rubber Flooring Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Hanwha
12.1.1 Hanwha Corporation Information
12.1.2 Hanwha Overview
12.1.3 Hanwha Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Hanwha Commercial Rubber Flooring Products and Services
12.1.5 Hanwha Commercial Rubber Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Hanwha Recent Developments
12.2 LG Hausys
12.2.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information
12.2.2 LG Hausys Overview
12.2.3 LG Hausys Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 LG Hausys Commercial Rubber Flooring Products and Services
12.2.5 LG Hausys Commercial Rubber Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 LG Hausys Recent Developments
12.3 China National Building Material Co. Ltd.
12.3.1 China National Building Material Co. Ltd. Corporation Information
12.3.2 China National Building Material Co. Ltd. Overview
12.3.3 China National Building Material Co. Ltd. Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 China National Building Material Co. Ltd. Commercial Rubber Flooring Products and Services
12.3.5 China National Building Material Co. Ltd. Commercial Rubber Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 China National Building Material Co. Ltd. Recent Developments
12.4 Flowcrete
12.4.1 Flowcrete Corporation Information
12.4.2 Flowcrete Overview
12.4.3 Flowcrete Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Flowcrete Commercial Rubber Flooring Products and Services
12.4.5 Flowcrete Commercial Rubber Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Flowcrete Recent Developments
12.5 James Halstead
12.5.1 James Halstead Corporation Information
12.5.2 James Halstead Overview
12.5.3 James Halstead Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 James Halstead Commercial Rubber Flooring Products and Services
12.5.5 James Halstead Commercial Rubber Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 James Halstead Recent Developments
12.6 Nora
12.6.1 Nora Corporation Information
12.6.2 Nora Overview
12.6.3 Nora Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Nora Commercial Rubber Flooring Products and Services
12.6.5 Nora Commercial Rubber Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Nora Recent Developments
12.7 Milliken Floor Covering
12.7.1 Milliken Floor Covering Corporation Information
12.7.2 Milliken Floor Covering Overview
12.7.3 Milliken Floor Covering Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Milliken Floor Covering Commercial Rubber Flooring Products and Services
12.7.5 Milliken Floor Covering Commercial Rubber Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Milliken Floor Covering Recent Developments
12.8 Novalis Innovative Flooring
12.8.1 Novalis Innovative Flooring Corporation Information
12.8.2 Novalis Innovative Flooring Overview
12.8.3 Novalis Innovative Flooring Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Novalis Innovative Flooring Commercial Rubber Flooring Products and Services
12.8.5 Novalis Innovative Flooring Commercial Rubber Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Novalis Innovative Flooring Recent Developments
12.9 Tajima
12.9.1 Tajima Corporation Information
12.9.2 Tajima Overview
12.9.3 Tajima Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Tajima Commercial Rubber Flooring Products and Services
12.9.5 Tajima Commercial Rubber Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Tajima Recent Developments
12.10 Tkflor
12.10.1 Tkflor Corporation Information
12.10.2 Tkflor Overview
12.10.3 Tkflor Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Tkflor Commercial Rubber Flooring Products and Services
12.10.5 Tkflor Commercial Rubber Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Tkflor Recent Developments
12.11 NOX Corporation
12.11.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information
12.11.2 NOX Corporation Overview
12.11.3 NOX Corporation Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 NOX Corporation Commercial Rubber Flooring Products and Services
12.11.5 NOX Corporation Recent Developments
12.12 TOLI Corporation
12.12.1 TOLI Corporation Corporation Information
12.12.2 TOLI Corporation Overview
12.12.3 TOLI Corporation Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 TOLI Corporation Commercial Rubber Flooring Products and Services
12.12.5 TOLI Corporation Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Commercial Rubber Flooring Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Commercial Rubber Flooring Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Commercial Rubber Flooring Production Mode & Process
13.4 Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales Channels
13.4.2 Commercial Rubber Flooring Distributors
13.5 Commercial Rubber Flooring Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
