LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Coating Resins Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Coating Resins market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Coating Resins market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Coating Resins market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Coating Resins Market Research Report: Allnex Belgium SA/Nv, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Nuplex Industries Ltd., Royal DSM, The DOW Chemical Company, The Valspar Corporation, PCCR USA Inc.

Global Coating Resins Market by Type: Acrylic, Alkyd, Vinyl, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Amino, Unsaturated Polyester, Saturated Polyester, Others

Global Coating Resins Market by Application: Architectural Coatings, Automotive Coatings, General Industrial Coatings, High Performance Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings, Others

The research report provides analysis based on the global Coating Resins market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Coating Resins market and according plan their further strategies.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Coating Resins market?

What will be the size of the global Coating Resins market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Coating Resins market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Coating Resins market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Coating Resins market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Coating Resins Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Coating Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Acrylic

1.2.3 Alkyd

1.2.4 Vinyl

1.2.5 Polyurethane

1.2.6 Epoxy

1.2.7 Amino

1.2.8 Unsaturated Polyester

1.2.9 Saturated Polyester

1.2.10 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Coating Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Architectural Coatings

1.3.3 Automotive Coatings

1.3.4 General Industrial Coatings

1.3.5 High Performance Coatings

1.3.6 Wood Coatings

1.3.7 Packaging Coatings

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Coating Resins Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Coating Resins Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Coating Resins Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Coating Resins Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Coating Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Coating Resins Industry Trends

2.4.2 Coating Resins Market Drivers

2.4.3 Coating Resins Market Challenges

2.4.4 Coating Resins Market Restraints

3 Global Coating Resins Sales

3.1 Global Coating Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Coating Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Coating Resins Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Coating Resins Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Coating Resins Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Coating Resins Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Coating Resins Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Coating Resins Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Coating Resins Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Coating Resins Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Coating Resins Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Coating Resins Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Coating Resins Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Coating Resins Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Coating Resins Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Coating Resins Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Coating Resins Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Coating Resins Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Coating Resins Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Coating Resins Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Coating Resins Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Coating Resins Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Coating Resins Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Coating Resins Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Coating Resins Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Coating Resins Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Coating Resins Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Coating Resins Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Coating Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Coating Resins Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Coating Resins Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Coating Resins Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Coating Resins Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Coating Resins Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Coating Resins Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Coating Resins Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Coating Resins Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Coating Resins Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Coating Resins Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Coating Resins Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Coating Resins Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Coating Resins Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Coating Resins Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Coating Resins Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Coating Resins Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Coating Resins Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Coating Resins Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Coating Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Coating Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Coating Resins Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Coating Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Coating Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Coating Resins Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Coating Resins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Coating Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Coating Resins Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Coating Resins Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Coating Resins Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Coating Resins Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Coating Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Coating Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Coating Resins Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Coating Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Coating Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Coating Resins Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Coating Resins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Coating Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Coating Resins Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Coating Resins Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Coating Resins Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Coating Resins Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Coating Resins Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Coating Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Coating Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Coating Resins Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Coating Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Coating Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Coating Resins Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Coating Resins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Coating Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Coating Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv

12.1.1 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv Corporation Information

12.1.2 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv Overview

12.1.3 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv Coating Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv Coating Resins Products and Services

12.1.5 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv Coating Resins SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Allnex Belgium SA/Nv Recent Developments

12.2 Arkema S.A.

12.2.1 Arkema S.A. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Arkema S.A. Overview

12.2.3 Arkema S.A. Coating Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Arkema S.A. Coating Resins Products and Services

12.2.5 Arkema S.A. Coating Resins SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Arkema S.A. Recent Developments

12.3 BASF SE

12.3.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.3.2 BASF SE Overview

12.3.3 BASF SE Coating Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BASF SE Coating Resins Products and Services

12.3.5 BASF SE Coating Resins SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 BASF SE Recent Developments

12.4 Bayer AG

12.4.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bayer AG Overview

12.4.3 Bayer AG Coating Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Bayer AG Coating Resins Products and Services

12.4.5 Bayer AG Coating Resins SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Bayer AG Recent Developments

12.5 Momentive Specialty Chemicals

12.5.1 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

12.5.2 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Overview

12.5.3 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Coating Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Coating Resins Products and Services

12.5.5 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Coating Resins SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Recent Developments

12.6 Nuplex Industries Ltd.

12.6.1 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Overview

12.6.3 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Coating Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Coating Resins Products and Services

12.6.5 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Coating Resins SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Recent Developments

12.7 Royal DSM

12.7.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

12.7.2 Royal DSM Overview

12.7.3 Royal DSM Coating Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Royal DSM Coating Resins Products and Services

12.7.5 Royal DSM Coating Resins SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Royal DSM Recent Developments

12.8 The DOW Chemical Company

12.8.1 The DOW Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.8.2 The DOW Chemical Company Overview

12.8.3 The DOW Chemical Company Coating Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 The DOW Chemical Company Coating Resins Products and Services

12.8.5 The DOW Chemical Company Coating Resins SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 The DOW Chemical Company Recent Developments

12.9 The Valspar Corporation

12.9.1 The Valspar Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 The Valspar Corporation Overview

12.9.3 The Valspar Corporation Coating Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 The Valspar Corporation Coating Resins Products and Services

12.9.5 The Valspar Corporation Coating Resins SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 The Valspar Corporation Recent Developments

12.10 PCCR USA Inc.

12.10.1 PCCR USA Inc. Corporation Information

12.10.2 PCCR USA Inc. Overview

12.10.3 PCCR USA Inc. Coating Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 PCCR USA Inc. Coating Resins Products and Services

12.10.5 PCCR USA Inc. Coating Resins SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 PCCR USA Inc. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Coating Resins Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Coating Resins Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Coating Resins Production Mode & Process

13.4 Coating Resins Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Coating Resins Sales Channels

13.4.2 Coating Resins Distributors

13.5 Coating Resins Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

