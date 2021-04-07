” A full overview of market share, market dynamics, and market trends is provided in the study report on the Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market. This research also provides the necessary overview of the demand outlook and historical evidence of the Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market that influences the development of the global market. The study also gives a rough picture of the size and base of the industry as well. The current condition in the global market is also presented in this paper. The Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software study also includes the top manufacturers, alliances, retailers, sectors, and businesses as well. The Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software study also provides reliable industry forecasts along with detailed market segmentation, market size, market position, and market forecast of the regional & global market’s product and form segment.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4633774?utm_source=rohit

This study covers following key players:

Autodesk, Inc

Nemetschek AG

Bentley Systems, Inc

Trimble Navigation Ltd

Dassault Systemes S.A.

RIB Software AG

Robert Mcneel & Associates

Siemens

AVEVA Group

Oracle Aconex

Beck Technology

Innovaya

IES

Hongye Technology

Explorer Software

Lubansoft

Glodon

YJK Building Software

Tangent

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software

Market segment by Type,

3D BIM- Design Model

4D BIM- Construction Dynamics

5D BIM- Cost

6D BIM- Built Facilities

7D BIM- Environmental Protection

3D BIM-design model is the most used type in 2019, with about 64.55% market share.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Architect

AEC Engineering Office

Contractor

Owner

Others

Demand of contractors occupied most of market share of about 33.66% in 2019, followed by architect with 25.4% market share.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/covid-19-impact-on-global-building-information-modeling-bim-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026?utm_source=rohit

Important data on industry dynamics, market segments, and supply chain strategies of the suppliers are also included in the Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market research. In addition, the Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software industry study covers the global market’s leading players and includes a complete overview of the Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market’s competitive landscape. Furthermore, the Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software industry study extensively examined the market based on the geographical and application categories, which are further studied by current and prospective market developments. The historical information available in this study also supports international, national and regional industry expansion.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue in 2019

3.3 Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Covid-19 Impact on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

continued….

Purchase report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4633774?utm_source=rohit

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: [email protected]”