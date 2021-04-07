A smart glass modifies as well as control the light properties as per the changes in the light intensity, heat variation, and fluctuation in voltage. The application of smart glasses was initially restricted to architectural and construction purposes; however, it is now used in industries including automotive, marine, aviation, and rail, among others. In the automotive sector, the smart glass helps in changing the transparency of the films used through electric signals. This helps in increasing comfort for passengers as well as makes the driving safer.

The constant growth in the global automotive manufacturing coupled with increasing deployment of essential glasses in these vehicles are factors bolstering the growth of automotive smart glass market. Also, the rising customer demand for luxury and comfort is propelling the automotive smart glass market growth. Further, the increasing safety and security regulations for passengers by the government of economies in certain countries is forcing the deployment of smart glasses in the vehicles. However, the high cost of the technology is the key factor restricting the automotive smart glass market growth.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive smart glass companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

AGC Inc

Corning Incorporated

Gentex Corp.

Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Pleotint, LLC

PPG Industries

RavenBrick LLC

Research Frontiers, Inc.

Saint-Gobain

View, Inc

Global Automotive Smart Glass Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application (Side/ rear view mirror, Sunroofs, Sidelights/Backlights, Windshield); Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive Smart Glass Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive smart glass industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive smart glass market with detailed market segmentation by application, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive smart glass market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive smart glass market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive smart glass market is segmented on the basis of application and vehicle type. Based on the application, the automotive smart glass market is segmented into side/rear view mirror, sunroofs, sidelights/backlights, and windshield. By vehicle type, the automotive smart glass market is categorized into light commercial vehicle, medium & heavy commercial vehicle, and passenger cars.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive smart glass market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The automotive smart glass market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the automotive smart glass market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive smart glass market in these regions.

What You Can Expect from Our Report:

Automotive Smart Glass Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2027 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Automotive Smart Glass Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

