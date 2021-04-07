The highly dynamic nature of the automotive industry, as well as the growing requirement of extreme flexibility from auto manufacturers, are the primary reason for the adoption of automotive robotics globally. The mounting need to enhance productivity and improve the work environment by reducing the number of industrial accidents and focusing on employee safety is driving the market for automotive robotics in the global scenario.

The increasing vehicle production as well as wages inflation, growing investments for automated production facilities, and high investments in developing countries are the major drivers for the growth of automotive robotics market. The growing adoption of Industry 4.0 and Made in China 2025 industrial plans are creating opportunities for the automotive robotics market in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive robotics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

ABB Ltd.

Comau SpA

DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kuka AG

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Global Automotive Robotics Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Cylindrical); Component (Controller, Robotic Arm, End Effector, Sensors, Drive); Application (Welding, Painting, Cutting, Material Handling) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive Robotics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive robotics market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, application, and geography. The global automotive robotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive robotics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive robotics market is segmented on the type, component, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, and cylindrical. On the basis of component, the market of segmented into controller, robotic arm, end effector, sensors, and drive. Based on application the market is fragmented into welding, painting, cutting, and material handling.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive robotics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive robotics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive robotics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis across various regions namely: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

What You Can Expect from Our Report:

Automotive Robotics Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2027 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Automotive Robotics Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

